Why Lockdown Is Making Our Friendships Decay

"Digital media has helped bridge spacial gaps, as it were," Dunbar tells me, "but none of it – not Zoom, not FaceTime, not WhatsApp – seems to replace face-to-face contact completely, in terms of their effect on emotional wellbeing and satisfaction of life. There is something about being able to stare into somebody’s eyeballs. There is something about being right there, in front of someone – probably because it involves a lot of physical touching : taps on the shoulder and all these things that we do without really thinking about it. They are actually much more important than we realise."