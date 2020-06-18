Why Lockdown Is Making Our Friendships Decay

"What will almost certainly happen as soon as lockdown is properly lifted is that people will make a big effort to go and see the friends they want to keep – but others may perish," Dunbar says bluntly. "The same thing will happen that occurs if someone doesn’t phone for a while – if the gap between calls is much longer than would normally be the case, the following phone call is always much longer. Because we’re trying very hard to repair the damage to the friendship."