How The British Picnic Saved Our Lockdown Summer

"Picnics allow you to spend time with friends/loved ones in a way that everyone feels comfortable, especially as not all restaurants have the option to dine al fresco. It's actually been a great way to enjoy different outdoor spaces. I have been able to picnic in Stamford, Clapham Common, London Fields and Hitchin lavender fields and I am desperate to picnic by Little Venice on the canal or on a tennis court! I think as a result of food delivery either via Deliveroo or local restaurant collections being so readily available, having a picnic is now easier than ever as the food will come to you. There are also restaurants who are doing picnic-specific hampers which I think is genius as picnics are definitely the way forward this summer, which is helped by the glorious weather we have had/are having."