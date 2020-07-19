These Are The UK’s Best Holiday Locations For Social Distancing

With experts saying it's still pretty risky to fly, it's no surprise that staycations are proving popular this year. But if you're really keen to travel safely in the UK during the summer months, it makes sense to avoid the usual tourist hot spots.
Let's be honest: at this stage in lockdown loosening, we've all seen enough photos of a packed Bournemouth beach to make us wake up in a cold sweat.
Because of this, it's definitely helpful to check out new research identifying the UK's best destinations for socially distanced getaways. The so-called "safecation report" compiled by money.co.uk highlights locations where there's plenty of space so you can maintain safety within your own holiday bubble.
Advertisement
It also factors in the availability of contactless payment, the number of beaches within a 50km radius, the number of caravan parks and camping sites within a 50km radius, visitors per year to the county, relative dog friendliness and the array of free activities available.
The Gower Peninsula in south Wales, which is home to some truly beautiful beaches, places top of the list because its "remote location offers plenty for those looking for a crowd-free option".
Keswick in Cumbria is right behind because it's home to Whinlatter Forest Park, which has nearly 13.5km of walking and biking trails, and is "one of the easiest destinations to keep your distance" from other holiday-makers.
The town of Kilwinning in southwest Scotland, home to Eglinton Country Park, is another strong option if you're looking for lots of outdoor activities in an area which isn't over-crowded.
Meanwhile, Windsor Great Park is named the best park in the UK for social distancing because it offers a massive 30 square kilometres for guests to explore. And helpfully, it's located less than 30 miles west of central London.
Check out the 10 best holiday destinations for social distancing below.
Money.co.uk's consumer spending expert Salman Hiqqi said: "Campsites, holiday parks and hotels all over the nation are ready and waiting to welcome guests back, but even with strict social distancing guidelines in place, overcrowding can still be a problem in tourist honeypots.
Advertisement
"It’s not just wide-open spaces that need to be considered when booking – the report found that 52% of the new destinations had contactless payment options available for parking, food and drinks, shopping and leisure activities."