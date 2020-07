Can You Travel Safely In The UK This Summer?

As with everything around the lockdown, there is a lot of confusion and anxiety about travel in this new pandemic-wary world. While some are choosing to travel to Europe (flights to Greece from the UK are soon to resume despite rising cases of coronavirus in the country ) and beyond, many others are considering staying closer to home either to alleviate some of the anxiety around travelling or in an effort not to endanger other countries. Considering not just your own safety but the safety of those around you is of the utmost importance at this time. Perhaps that is why staycations appear to be the most popular choice for a break, with places like Norfolk Brighton and Tenby reportedly seeing an increase in interest.