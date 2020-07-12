Can You Travel Safely In The UK This Summer?

If you've decided to make a trip, the most obviously safe option is to take a car if you can. As Wendy told R29: "I think most people see their own cars as safest for travelling distances in. This is because they limit exposure to other people, people know who’s been in their car, how clean it is etc." As long as everyone in the car is part of the same support bubble, there is also the added comfort of not needing to wear a face covering, unlike on public transport.