Stop Staring At Your Face On Screen! The Awkward New Rules Of Socialising

At the end of the day, it’s okay to realise nobody actually cares if you’re wearing makeup or what your bookcase looks like (if you took my friends' faces out of a Zoom call I honestly couldn’t identify anyone’s living room). And it’s okay to take a break and remember this is a time to be kind to yourself, not to spend two hours comparing your face to your friends' faces and then realising you haven’t listened to anything anyone has said. If you’re stressed out, just step away from the screen and switch it for...erm...another screen. Or a book! Books are very popular, they’re like a Netflix series but written down. Have a 'night in' on your own. Or call someone on the phone. Just relax. We need to make it through the next few months and spending every night in a chaotic six-person Houseparty shouting match is not going to help at all.