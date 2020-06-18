Is Lockdown Making Our Friendships Decay?

There is also the 30-minute rule. Very simply, this decrees that for a person to be a close friend, they have to live within 30 minutes of you. "That doesn’t seem to matter whether it’s 30 minutes walking, biking or driving," says Dunbar, "as long as you can get to them within 30 minutes somehow, you’ll do so and that will then increase the frequency and quality of the friendship. If they’re outside of that, they almost automatically fall into a lower friendship band."