Gluten-Free Beers That Don't Make Us Sad

There are few things so truly satisfying than a sip of a crisp, cold beer — a pleasure that even our gluten-free readers have a right to enjoy. So, we delved into the surprisingly deep world of gluten-free beer to find out which (if any) of the many available brews are worth giving a shot.
As we've learned, the gluten-free beer market is quite unlike its mainstream counterpart. Many brews are only available regionally, in limited or seasonal runs, or on-tap only. Stocking your fridge them will probably require an online bulk purchase (though you can get lucky at Whole Foods) and they're rarely available at your local saloon. As well, no two breweries have quite the same method for achieving a gluten-free product, so overall quality varies greatly. Ultimately, while none of them offer a full "beer" experience, some of our picks get pretty close. Ahead, 15 popular options from around the world to suit your style.