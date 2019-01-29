Skip navigation!
The Best-Tasting Gluten-Free Beers Available Now
by
Brianna Arps
Healthy Recipes
Healthier Takes On 5 Super Bowl Classics
Olivia Harrison
Jan 29, 2019
Thanksgiving
10 Easy Desserts For The Thanksgiving Guest Who Didn't Mention Becoming A Vegan
Olivia Harrison
Nov 19, 2018
Food & Drinks
Win Thanksgiving With These Gluten-Free Recipes
Elizabeth Buxton
Nov 22, 2017
Food News
Papa John's Now Makes Gluten-Free Pizza — But There's A...
Pizza is one of the most blessedly delicious and almost always convenient meals on this planet. So, when we found out that Papa John's was bringing it
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
Gluten-Free Catholics, Beware The Communion Bread
Holy Communion (or Eucharist) is one of the most important sacraments in the Catholic Church. But Catholics who suffer from Celiac disease or severe
by
Caitlin Flynn
Food & Drinks
You're Going To Want To Try This Adult Take On Doritos
What's on my desk this week? Paqui Tortilla Chips. Basically tortilla chips that really remind us of gourmet-ified Doritos. And because of their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
8 Outside-The-Box Pizza Crust Ideas That Are Surprisingly Healthy...
Pizza is life. But what's a true za-lover to do when gluten happens to be the enemy? Turn to alternative crusts, of course! Now before you completely
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
Starbucks Just Dropped Its First-Ever Gluten-Free Breakfast Sandwich
Attention all GF eaters! Starbucks has some news for you. This morning, the coffee chain announced that it is now selling a gluten-free breakfast
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
Gluten May Be Healthier For You Than You Think
Plenty of people will tell you that gluten isn't great for you. Just as many will tell you that gluten is their favorite food group. Wherever you stand
by
Christopher Luu
Diet & Nutrition
Should We All Be Eating Nutritional Yeast Or What?
Nutritional yeast has made its way out of health food stores and onto countless health blogs — and even a couple of movie theaters. But what the heck
by
Sarah Jacoby
Food & Drinks
22 Snacks With A Hidden Secret
I’ve been gluten-free for three years, a decision that was spurred by a debilitating sickness that began during my time abroad in Italy (a.k.a.
by
Michaela Rollings
Food & Drinks
Shake Shack Just Announced Something MAJOR
We like gluten-free buns & we cannot lie! You can now snag your burger with a gluten-free bun at all Shacks ‘cept stadiums & ballparks. #shakeshack
by
Olivia Harrison
Diet & Nutrition
Here's Everything You're Getting Wrong About Gluten
If you haven't yet heard the word “gluten,” you've probably been living under a rock. Celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Miley Cyrus have
by
Aviva Patz
Body
Jennifer Esposito Talks About Her Scary Celiac Symptoms
As going "gluten-free" becomes ever more popular, we're learning a lot about what it means to have celiac disease. But, as Jennifer Esposito learned the
by
Sarah Jacoby
Food & Drinks
This Fast-Food Chain Is The First To Tackle A Common Food Allergy
It can be easy to mock your friend who just adopted a "gluten-free lifestyle." But for people who suffer from gluten intolerance or celiac disease,
by
Molly Horan
Diet & Nutrition
This Could Be What's Causing Your Gluten Sensitivity
Whether you're a gluten-free-bagel fan or you think it's all just a fad, gluten sensitivity (without celiac disease) is still controversial. However, a
by
Sarah Jacoby
Diet & Nutrition
The Truth About Gluten Sensitivity That No One Wants To Hear
Like many food trends, the gluten-free diet has both a legion of followers and a lot of controversy surrounding it. Christy Harrison, MPH, RD, CDN, has
by
Christy Harrison,...
Food & Drinks
Cheerios Recalls 1.8 Million Boxes Of Cereal
Bad news if you are celiac and you were counting on your morning bowl of Cheerios. CBS News is reporting that General Mills is recalling 1.8 million boxes
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
These Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffins Don't Skimp On Taste
Who says gluten-free baked goods can’t be perfectly tender and moist? Buttery ghee and delicate almond flour team up for a blueberry muffin that'll have
by
Thrive Market
Diet & Nutrition
3 Myths About Gluten You Probably Believe
More than 100 million Americans want to avoid gluten, and they are in good company. Oprah’s 21-day cleansing diet is gluten-free. Miley Cyrus tweeted:
by
Alan Levinovitz
Books & Art
What Our Favorite Images Look Like...Without Gluten
These days, it seems people go around cutting gluten out of their diets right and left, but centuries back, gluten was everywhere. Could you imagine if
by
Jessica Chou
Hair
Should Your Hair Go Gluten-Free Like Your Diet?
When it comes to beauty and hair-care products, ingredients matter. We all have different necessities when it comes to hair products, but many
by
Naturally Curly
San Francisco
4 Easy & Delicious Recipes You Won't Believe Are Gluten-Free
Plenty of health-food fads come and go. But, in recent years, thanks to all the buzz about the health benefits of going gluten-free — including
by
Angela Tafoya
Food & Drinks
Pizza Hut’s Latest Pie Is...Not What You’d Expect
Good news for those who need to avoid gluten but still want to indulge in a late-night college habit that we just can’t break (and don’t really want
by
Liz Wallace
Food & Drinks
The Best Vegan & Gluten-Free Recipes For The Holidays
Whether or not you follow a gluten-free or vegan diet on the regular, you can't deny the power of a refreshing salad or hearty, roasted veggie during this
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Entertainment News
Did Jennifer Lawrence Throw Shade At Gwyneth Paltrow?
It's officially Hunger Games season, which means the what-will-J-Lawr-say-next press bonanza is fully underway. Lawrence's opening salvo was last week's
by
Daniel Barna
Hair
The Pros & Cons Of Raw Shampoo
I'm in a very itchy place right now. A couple months ago, I began the transition to raw shampoo. I wish I could say it was for environmental or ethical
by
Kelsey Miller
San Francisco
4 Incredibly Delicious Gluten-Free Recipes For Fall
"Is this gluten-free?" has become the ubiquitous foodie phrase of 2014. And, we can understand why. The diet has been credited with the elimination of
by
Angela Tafoya
Makeup
Do Your Beauty Products Really Need To Be Gluten-Free?
These days, there are hundreds of gluten-free food options where there once were only a few. That’s great news for those with celiac disease or a gluten
by
Marci Robin
Diet & Nutrition
This Gluten-Free Ingredient Can Cause Allergic Reactions
The creation of gluten-free pizza dough is clearly a triumph of humankind in the face of adversity. But, the FDA says that gluten-free foods might
by
Sarah Jacoby
