For anyone with a gluten intolerance, dessert time can be tough. Baked goods need to be made special and even some sweets you'd think would be safe to eat, like chocolate, aren't always GF. But today, one popular ice cream brand announced that it has gluten-free eaters' backs when it comes to treating themselves. Ten of Ben & Jerry's most popular flavors will soon come in pints that feature a new logo showing they're certified gluten-free.
Cherry Garcia, which consistently ranks as one of Ben & Jerry's most beloved flavors, was the first to receive the official stamp from the Gluten Free Certification Agency. Next, consumers will see the logo on Cherry Garcia Non-Dairy; Cherry Garcia FroYo; Cherry Garcia mini-cups; Phish Food; Chunky Monkey; Vanilla Caramel Fudge; Karamel Sutra; New York Super Fudge Chunk; Coffee, Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz!; Vanilla; and Pistachio, Pistachio.
"We're glad we can now offer some flavor joy to even more people, including those who have to be very careful with their diet," Jody Eley, Ben & Jerry's innovation manager said in the recent announcement."This certification can give them a little peace of mind."
If you are on a gluten-free diet and have already been enjoying Ben & Jerry's ice cream as your safe dessert of choice, don't worry. These flavors aren't actually different. "We didn't make any changes to the recipes — they're the same scoops of wonderful that they've always been," explained Eley. "These flavors have always been gluten-free, but now we have the resources to do the rigorous testing required for certification."
The newly certified gluten-free flavors will begin appearing on supermarket shelves and in participating Scoop Shops nationwide over the next few months. Additionally, more gluten-free flavors including Butter Pecan; Chocolate; Chocolate Peanut Buttery Swirl; Coffee, Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz!; Mint Chocolate Chunk; Oatmeal Cookie Chunk (made with gluten-free oatmeal cookies); Strawberry; Lemonade Stand Sorbet; Non-Dairy Cold Brew; Berry Berry Extraordinary Sorbet will be available exclusively in Scoop Shops next year. These flavors will be certified gluten-free as manufactured, which means they were gluten-free when they left the factory. However, due to the risk of cross-contamination, the flavors cannot be certified gluten-free once in Scoop Shops. If you're worried about this, Ben & Jerry's says that scoopers happily open a fresh tub to for extra insurance that your sweet treat is indeed GF-friendly.