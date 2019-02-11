The Sweetest Online Shops For Ordering V-Day Treats

If you ask us, the absolute best gifts are edible. Very few have been known to reject a personal platter stacked full of warm cookies — or, better yet, a basket of cupcakes that are sprinkled and frosted to perfection. So, unless you have a bunch of sweets-opposed Valentines on your upcoming gifting lists, the fresh-baked treat idea is absolutely golden.
Instead of going the Willy Wonka route and turning your own kitchen into a chocolate factory, turn off the standing mixer and enlist some outside help from the online pros. Free up precious time outside of the kitchen by ordering online a treat your Valentines won't be able to resist — from Shari's Berries and Milk Bar to Little Pie Company and Levain Bakery. Ahead we've rounded up a list of the most popular bakeries to candy shops that ship nationwide, so scroll on to shop the top sweets for your sweet.
