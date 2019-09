Papa John's Now Makes Gluten-Free Pizza — But There's A Catch

Based on that, it sounds like Papa John's is trying to compete with other pizza chains like Domino's and Pizza Hut, both of which already have GF crusts on their menus. However, these competitors give similar warnings about consuming their crusts, as well. Domino's writes on it's website , "We make all of our pizzas in the same kitchens; and even as clean as we keep them, there may be trace glutens present. Therefore, it wouldn't be entirely honest to guarantee that pizzas made with this crust are absolutely gluten free." Even Pizza Hut, who partnered with the Gluten Intolerance Group to create it's crust, warns, " Pizza Hut kitchens are not gluten-free environments ." So, this new, not entirely GF gluten-free, crust from Papa John's seems to be par for the course for pizza chains.