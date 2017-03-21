Attention all GF eaters! Starbucks has some news for you. This morning, the coffee chain announced that it is now selling a gluten-free breakfast sandwich for the very first time. This new menu item is called the Gluten-Free Smoked Canadian Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, and it looks so good, it might make you rethink eating wheat.
Order this sandwich for your morning meal, and you’ll get two hot slices of cherrywood-smoked Canadian bacon. On top of the meat comes a peppered egg patty and some melted reduced-fat white cheddar cheese. Of course, that all sits between a warm gluten-free roll. Not only is the roll free of gluten, the sandwich is prepared in a certified GF environment then sealed in an oven-safe bag, so it definitely won’t be contaminated once it's handed over.
Advertisement
Though this is the very first gluten-free breakfast sandwich to be offered by the coffee chain, it's not the only GF snack option available in stores. Starbucks customers can also pick up a package of Droga Money on Honey Dark Chocolate French Sea Salt, a Gluten-Free Marshmallow Dream Bar, or a box of the new Goodie Girl Mint Slims.
This Gluten-Free Smoked Canadian Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is just one of many spring items that were added to the Starbucks menu today. Now, you can also order the brand new Sprouted Grain Bagel, which is vegan certified. Additionally, you’ll begin to see Lemon Chiffon Yogurt, Berry Trio Yogurt, Peanut Butter Cup Cookies, and Parrot Cake Pops, which are adorably decorated to look like parrots.
Most of the Starbucks locations nationwide will be offering the Gluten-Free Smoked Canadian Bacon Breakfast Sandwich and the other new items starting today. We think this sandwich is definitely worth a taste even for those of us who aren't living that GF lifestyle.
Related Video:
Advertisement