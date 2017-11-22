Win Thanksgiving With These Gluten-Free Recipes

Going gluten-free on Thanksgiving could sound like an oxymoron to some. But, it doesn't have to be. Yes, you can still enjoy all those traditional decadent dishes, sans the gluten.
On top of the myriad of GF stuffing recipes out there, there are also cakes, crisps, and even biscuits to be whipped up with ease this holiday season. So don't fret about having to skip Grandma's green bean casserole. Instead, scroll on and check out Pinterest's top gluten-free recipes, so you'll be ready for any last-minute menu adjustments.
Try stuffing your turkey with quinoa this year.
Advertisement
This green bean casserole gets a gourmet makeover with a crispy onion topping.
Buttermilk biscuits?! Yes you can!
Forget the pumpkin pie and whip up this pumpkin cheesecake instead.
Bacon makes everything better.
This sweet casserole is not only GF but also vegan-friendly.
This dish gets its crisp from some old-fashioned oats.
Bacon and Brussels sprouts and cream — oh my.
So many gravy recipes utilize flour as a thickener — enter this paleo winner to save the day.
Same goes for the potatoes — no flour for thickening here. These fluffy taters are a GF dream.
This savory side is gluten-free and vegan.
Sweet, spoon, and bread are welcomed Thanksgiving words — especially with a gluten-free twist.
Not only is this sweet and savory stuffing a festive gluten-free alternative, but you can also easily whip it up in your crockpot for fast big-batch cooking.
Related Video:
Advertisement