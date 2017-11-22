Story from Food & Drinks

Win Thanksgiving With These Gluten-Free Recipes

Elizabeth Buxton
Going gluten-free on Thanksgiving could sound like an oxymoron to some. But, it doesn't have to be. Yes, you can still enjoy all those traditional decadent dishes, sans the gluten.
On top of the myriad of GF stuffing recipes out there, there are also cakes, crisps, and even biscuits to be whipped up with ease this holiday season. So don't fret about having to skip Grandma's green bean casserole. Instead, scroll on and check out Pinterest's top gluten-free recipes, so you'll be ready for any last-minute menu adjustments.
1. Walnut & Kale Quinoa Stuffing
Try stuffing your turkey with quinoa this year.
2. Green Bean Casserole
This green bean casserole gets a gourmet makeover with a crispy onion topping.
3. Buttermilk Biscuits
Buttermilk biscuits?! Yes you can!
4. Pumpkin Cheesecake
Forget the pumpkin pie and whip up this pumpkin cheesecake instead.
5. Scalloped Sweet Potatoes With Bacon & Cream Sauce
Bacon makes everything better.
6. Sweet Potato Casserole
This sweet casserole is not only GF but also vegan-friendly.
7. Caramel Apple Crisp
This dish gets its crisp from some old-fashioned oats.
8. Roasted Bacon & Brussels Sprouts Au Gratin
Bacon and Brussels sprouts and cream — oh my.
9. Best Ever Paleo Gravy
So many gravy recipes utilize flour as a thickener — enter this paleo winner to save the day.
10. The Best Damn Vegan Mashed Potatoes
Same goes for the potatoes — no flour for thickening here. These fluffy taters are a GF dream.
11. Crispy Garlic Smashed Baby Potatoes
This savory side is gluten-free and vegan.
12. Gluten-Free Sweet Corn Spoon Bread
Sweet, spoon, and bread are welcomed Thanksgiving words — especially with a gluten-free twist.
13. Crockpot Stuffing With Wild Rice, Cranberries, & Almonds
Not only is this sweet and savory stuffing a festive gluten-free alternative, but you can also easily whip it up in your crockpot for fast big-batch cooking.
Related Video:
produced by Christina Dun; edited by Christina Dun.
