This Fast-Food Chain Is The First To Tackle A Common Food Allergy

It can be easy to mock your friend who just adopted a "gluten-free lifestyle." But for people who suffer from gluten intolerance or celiac disease, finding fast-food options can be near impossible. A new menu item from Chick-fil-A could soon become a viable choice. The chain is officially becoming the first major fast-food restaurant to offer gluten-free buns.
According to Brand Eating, the new sandwich is rolling out at Chick-fil-A locations in Boise, ID, Seattle, and Jackson, MS, to see how the item is received. Those who want a gluten-free bun, which comes in its own plastic wrap, will have to pay an additional $1.15.
Chick-fil-A's tweet announcing the new bun gives customers a heads up that, despite the plastic-wrapped bread, their kitchen isn't gluten-free. So those with severe allergies may still want to steer clear.
If all goes well with the test, we may see gluten-free options cropping up at more national chains soon.
Get Excited! Our NEW gluten-free bun arrives Monday!! #YouBelongHere— Clinton Chick-fil-A (@Clinton_CFA) April 3, 2016
*Chick-fil-A Kitchens are not gluten-free. pic.twitter.com/Q2d0szZFGU
