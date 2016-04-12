Story from Food & Drinks

This Fast-Food Chain Is The First To Tackle A Common Food Allergy

Molly Horan
It can be easy to mock your friend who just adopted a "gluten-free lifestyle." But for people who suffer from gluten intolerance or celiac disease, finding fast-food options can be near impossible. A new menu item from Chick-fil-A could soon become a viable choice. The chain is officially becoming the first major fast-food restaurant to offer gluten-free buns.
According to Brand Eating, the new sandwich is rolling out at Chick-fil-A locations in Boise, ID, Seattle, and Jackson, MS, to see how the item is received. Those who want a gluten-free bun, which comes in its own plastic wrap, will have to pay an additional $1.15.

Chick-fil-A's tweet announcing the new bun gives customers a heads up that, despite the plastic-wrapped bread, their kitchen isn't gluten-free. So those with severe allergies may still want to steer clear.
If all goes well with the test, we may see gluten-free options cropping up at more national chains soon.

