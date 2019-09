Shake Shack Just Announced Something MAJOR

For a lot of people, Shake Shack is the go-to burger place. It's fast food with a bit of a gourmet lift, and it offers many menu items beyond just cheeseburgers. There are chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, shakes, and if you're a vegetarian, Shake Shack's got options for you, too. Still, until now, the chain has been leaving out an important group of eaters: those who go gluten-free. No longer!Yesterday, news broke that Shake Shack was adding a very important menu item, which will be a major relief for GF eaters. For $1 extra, customers can get a gluten-free bun for any sandwich. According to Shake Shack's Instagram announcement , the new bun will be offered at every Shake Shack location except those located inside stadiums and ballparks. No word yet on whether there will be a GF hot dog bun added. Regardless, now even more people will be able to enjoy that sensational bite of burger, cheese, and Shack Sauce. What a blessing.