Shake Shack Just Announced Something MAJOR

For a lot of people, Shake Shack is the go-to burger place. It's fast food with a bit of a gourmet lift, and it offers many menu items beyond just cheeseburgers. There are chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, shakes, and if you're a vegetarian, Shake Shack's got options for you, too. Still, until now, the chain has been leaving out an important group of eaters: those who go gluten-free. No longer!
Yesterday, news broke that Shake Shack was adding a very important menu item, which will be a major relief for GF eaters. For $1 extra, customers can get a gluten-free bun for any sandwich. According to Shake Shack's Instagram announcement, the new bun will be offered at every Shake Shack location except those located inside stadiums and ballparks. No word yet on whether there will be a GF hot dog bun added. Regardless, now even more people will be able to enjoy that sensational bite of burger, cheese, and Shack Sauce. What a blessing.
