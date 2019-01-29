Healthier Takes On 5 Super Bowl Classics

The best part about the Super Bowl is that it presents an opportunity to snack on classic American appetizers like potato skins, spinach dip, and jalapeño poppers. Seriously, is there any better way to watch a football game — or even just the commercials between clips of a football game — than with one or all of these iconic snacks on your plate? We don't think so. This year, even those who made a resolution to eat healthy in 2019 won't have to miss out on any of these Super Bowl Sunday staples.
Ahead, you'll find five Pinterest recipes that show how to tweak various dishes that are essential to a Super Bowl spread and make them a bit more healthy. These snacks are for vegans, vegetarians, those who are gluten-free, or anyone who just wants to keep their healthy eating habits going for more than one month into the new year.