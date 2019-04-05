Skip navigation!
Vegetarian Food Guide
Diet & Nutrition
How Important Is Diet When Treating Endometriosis?
by
Cory Stieg
More from Vegetarian Food Guide
Salad Recipes
Use These Influencer-Approved Ingredients To Spice Up Your Spring Salad Game
Olivia Harrison
Apr 5, 2019
Vegetarian Food Guide
The Vegetarian Food Items Real Trader Joe's Customers Are Obsessed With
Michelle Santiago...
Apr 1, 2019
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's May Be Opening Its Biggest NYC Store Yet
Michelle Santiago...
Mar 14, 2019
Best NYC Restaurants
16 Buzzy, Brand-New NYC Restaurants To Try In 2019
With a new year comes at least 365 new opportunities to eat out, and unsurprisingly, New York City has plenty of fresh spots to fill the calendar. The end
by
Olivia Harrison
Vegan Diet
All About Aquafaba, The Cocktail Ingredient Tom Schwartz Feels Co...
Last night, the on-screen bar opening most anticipated by Bravo fans finally happened. TomTom, the brainchild of Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lisa
by
Olivia Harrison
Healthy Recipes
Healthier Takes On 5 Super Bowl Classics
The best part about the Super Bowl is that it presents an opportunity to snack on classic American appetizers like potato skins, spinach dip, and
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
22 Meal Subscription Deals To Help You Conquer That 2019 New Year...
These days, you can get just about anything delivered. And since it's becoming more popular to cook health-conscious meals at home, typical takeout is
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Trader Joe's Food
Here's How Trader Joe's Trendy New Jackfruit Cakes Real...
Three days into January, Trader Joe's announced its first new product of 2019, vegan Jackfruit Cakes. The introduction of this product made quite a splash
by
Olivia Harrison
Trader Joe's Food
We Tried Trader Joe's Best Vegan Buys — & Here Are Our Favor...
Eating vegan no longer feels restrictive — especially when exploring the grocery aisles of Trader Joe's. The budget-friendly store boasts a massive
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
NYC's Next-Level Vegetarian Spots
Vegetarian restaurants need not only apply to actual vegetarians. In fact, NYC boasts some veggie-centric spots that are so delectable that they keep even
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food News
Taco Bell Announces It Will Test A Vegetarian Menu This Year
Taco Bell has long been beloved by both vegetarians and vegans because of its many meatless menu options. Now, the fast food restaurant is going even
by
Olivia Harrison
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's Latest Product Could Be 2019's First Food ...
Trader Joe's is wasting no time in the new year. We're only three days in and the grocery chain is already adding new items to store shelves. Yesterday,
by
Olivia Harrison
Diet & Nutrition
Are Meat Substitutes Bad For You Or What?
Whether you just saw the documentary What The Health, read that Beyoncé is vegan, or vowed to eat a more plant-based diet in 2019, there's a good chance
by
Cory Stieg
Food & Drinks
These Are The Best Veggie & Vegan BBQ Products
When considering a summer BBQ menu, vegetarian-friendly fare isn't necessarily our first logical leap. Not because delicious meatless dishes at outdoor
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
We Had No Idea Veggie Burgers Could Be This Good
When it comes to veggie burgers, flavor and texture combinations don't just end with the patty. A truly delicious veggie burger is only as good as the bun
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Trader Joe's Food
Trader Joe's Is A Grocery Paradise For Vegans, Too
Thanks to low prices, great options, and playful labels, Trader Joe's is an emporium of delight for foodies looking for a deal. And that's not just
by
Marshall Bright
Food & Drinks
Thanksgiving Is All About The Sides, So Why Not Go Vegetarian?
Let's just come out and say it — Thanksgiving is about the sides. Okay, maybe we've already said that... Either way, if you're a vegetarian or even just
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Beauty
This Is What Helped Natalie Portman Beat Adult Acne
Natalie Portman may not be French, but her beauty secrets are almost inherently so. Which makes a lot of sense, given that she is the face of Dior's
by
Samantha Sasso
Healthy Recipes
Follow These Instas When You're In Desperate Need Of Healthy...
Maybe it's a Sunday night and you're getting down to meal prep time. Or maybe it's a Wednesday night and you're stuck with just three ingredients left in
by
Sarah Jacoby
Food & Drinks
This Is America's Favorite Comfort Food
After a rough day, there’s nothing quite as cathartic as curling up on the couch for a Netflix marathon with your favorite comfort food in hand. Some
by
Caitlin Flynn
Diet & Nutrition
How To Stop Eating Meat Without Going Hungry
We don't do diets. But we still love to eat — and we want to eat well. In her column, How To Eat, Refinery29's favorite intuitive eating coach Christy
by
Christy Harrison,...
Food & Drinks
6 Soups-In-A-Jar That Will Become Your New Obsession
Here at Refinery29, our jar obsession runs deep. We pack our breakfasts, snacks, and lunches in jars. And now that it's officially fall, we're already
by
Zoe Bain
Diet & Nutrition
A Vegetarian Diet Might Not Be As Healthy As You Think
“You are what you eat” is only something your mother says to you when she worries about how much instant ramen you have in your kitchen cabinet. Or
by
Lilli Petersen
Wellness
5 Hacks For A Healthier Week — Nov 22 2015
Cheap? Check. Healthy? Check. Delicious? Believe it or not, check. Shape has rounded up nine killer vegetarian recipes anyone can make. While you're on a
by
Sara Coughlin
US
Hot Dogs Actually Grosser Than You Might Think
We all joke about hot dogs being mystery meat, but most of us don’t really want that mystery solved. Unfortunately, someone went right ahead and solved
by
Michael Hafford
Food & Drinks
7 Meat-Free Recipes Your Next BBQ Needs
More often than not, when we think of firing up the grill, it's all about the meat! For some, that's totally cool — but what about the vegetarians out
by
What's Gaby ...
Food & Drinks
These Homemade Vegetarian Empanadas Have A Simple Shortcut
Empanadas are usually a weekend event for us. We always get them from our local farmers market and nosh on them while picking up some fresh produce for
by
What's Gaby ...
Food & Drinks
This Vegetarian Recipe Is What's For Lunch
By Renee Kemps It's amazing how a few simple ingredients can yield a delicious, filling, and comforting meal. Renee Kemps' recipe works deliciously as
by
Food52
Diet & Nutrition
This Vegetarian Lasagna Contains A Surprising Ingredient
Who doesn't love lasagna? Well, maybe there are a few of you out there. Making lasagna is typically an arduous process with a multitude of steps that
by
Crunchy Radish
Food & Drinks
Beyond Tofu: 12 Hearty & Versatile Proteins
UPDATE: This story was originally published on August 28, 2014, and has been republished in honor of the Great American Meatout. There are plenty of
by
Greatist
