Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Clean Slate
Healthy Snacks
The Healthy Snacks That Will Also Help You Sleep
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
What Are The Best Gym Bags For Women On The Go?
by
Emily Ruane
Living
A Guide To Your Dreamiest Sleep Ever
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Body
I'm 28 & Spent $1,425 On My Wellness Routine This Week
by
You
Fitness
No, Hot & Sweaty Sex Cannot Replace Your Workout
Cory Stieg
Mar 4, 2019
Arm Workouts
The 30-Day Challenge You Need For Upper Body Strength
Cory Stieg
Mar 1, 2019
Fitness
How Essential Oils Can Heal Your Sore & Achy Body
Cory Stieg
Feb 28, 2019
Wellness
What Is The Pegan Diet & Is It Actually Good For You?
Jess Commons
Feb 26, 2019
Fitness
How To Make The Most Of Your Elliptical Workout
Cory Stieg
Feb 25, 2019
Health Trends
What The Apple Watch ECG Features Can Really Tell You About Heart Health
Cory Stieg
Feb 22, 2019
Fitness
The Apps You Need If You Walk Everywhere
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
The Truth About The Buzzy Carnivore Diet
Last summer, controversial self-help guru Jordan Peterson's daughter, Mikhaila Peterson, went viral because she claimed that a diet of only beef cured
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
Feel Good Diaries: Detoxes, Orange Theory & Flavorless Vegetable ...
Welcome to Refinery29’s Feel Good Diaries, where we chronicle the physical and mental wellness routines of women today, their costs, and whether or not t
by
You
Wellness
Feel Good Diaries: Leg Days, Trail Runs & Lots Of Tea
Welcome to Refinery29’s Feel Good Diaries, where we chronicle the physical and mental wellness routines of women today, their costs, and whether or not t
by
You
Clean Slate
Feel Good Diaries: 64 Oz. Water Bottles, Brain Dust, And Pilates
Welcome to Refinery29’s Feel Good Diaries, where we chronicle the physical and mental wellness routines of women today, their costs, and whether or not t
by
You
Health Trends
A Comprehensive Guide To Tom Brady's Many Health Quirks
by
Cory Stieg
Clean Slate
Feel Good Diaries: I'm 33, Live In NYC & This Is My Fitness & Wel...
Welcome to Refinery29’s Feel Good Diaries, where we chronicle the physical and mental wellness routines of women today, their costs, and whether or not t
by
You
Workout Clothes
The Sneakers You Need For Every Type Of Workout
by
Cory Stieg
Clean Slate
Need To De-Stress? Floating In Salt Water Might Be The Solution
Imagine floating in outer space. It’s pitch-dark and you’re naked. Three-quarters of your body is submerged in skin-temperature salt water that makes i
by
Kate Dwyer
Clean Slate
Healthy Snacks To Satisfy Your Sweet & Salty Cravings
by
Dr. Drew Ramsey
Workout Clothes
Why Is Gymshark So Popular On Instagram?
Maybe you saw someone at the gym wearing Gymshark's cult-famous, glute-hugging, $38 Flex leggings. Perhaps you saw a paparazzi photo of a celebrity sp
by
Cory Stieg
Hangover Cures
The Hangover Foods That Will Truly Make You Feel Better
by
Cory Stieg
Clean Slate
It's Pretty & Pink & All Over Instagram — But Is Today's Diet Foo...
Health-ade Kombucha's website looks like a cross between Instagram and Pinterest. The names of the drinks invoke a farmers market table — Pink Lady
by
Naomi Tomky
Clean Slate
How To Eat Intuitively When Your Cravings Lead You To Donuts, Pas...
Intuitive eating encourages you to use your bodily sensations of hunger, fullness, and satisfaction, along with your own life experiences, to drive what yo
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
Is Using Ghee Any Healthier Than Regular Butter?
If you, like many Netflix-subscribing foodies, recently binged all of Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, you might be overhauling your pantry as we speak (because you
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
How To Choose A Trainer If You Generally Hate People
by
Cory Stieg
Clean Slate
These New Wellness Products Will Be Everything In 2019
by
Mary Paige Nesfeder
Clean Slate
Everything You Need To Know About Sound Baths
Upon arriving at the William Vale Hotel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn for a sound bath, I was immediately offered a “Sound” chamomile-vanilla tea. During t
by
Kate Dwyer
Clean Slate
Dinner Recipes So Tasty, You'll Actually Enjoy Making Them
by
Dr. Drew Ramsey
Clean Slate
Joyful Movement Week 3: Get Ready To Jump For Joy — Literally
by
Us
Diet & Nutrition
Is Diet Ice Cream Bad For You Or What?
When you're trolling the aisles of your supermarket, looking for a satisfying dinner that requires little-to-no prep time, the frozen meals section su
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
How The Megaformer Became A Go-To Celebrity Workout Machine
It's like Pilates on steroids. It'll make you so sore you can't breathe. It changes your abdominal muscles like crazy. These are some of the
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
Are "Fasted" Workouts Better For You?
For some of us, the thought of waking up earlier than usual, skipping breakfast, and heading straight to the gym makes us want to slam “snooze”
by
Cory Stieg
Clean Slate
All The Rage: Paying To Break Things When You're Stressed
There is something undeniably satisfying about witnessing a demolition — a house of cards toppling, the leveling of a fire-ravaged edifice, or even watch
by
Kate Dwyer
Clean Slate
Instead of Takeout, Try These Healthy Lunch Recipes
by
Dr. Drew Ramsey
Clean Slate
Joyful Movement: Week 2 Of Exercises To Help You Reach Your Fitne...
by
Us
Diet & Nutrition
Are Meat Substitutes Bad For You Or What?
Whether you just saw the documentary What The Health, read that Beyoncé is vegan, or vowed to eat a more plant-based diet in 2019, there's a good cha
by
Cory Stieg
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted