Your Week 2 Menu Of Healthy Food That’s Not Boring

Some people find cooking healthy meals to be "a joy." And then there's the rest of us. We forget the salmon and rice on the stove, and it makes our whole apartment smell like we set our trash can on fire. We spend lots of money ordering in our lunches. We have a complicated relationship with food.
But for all our failings, Australia-based nutritionist Jessica Sepel is here to help with her anti-diet and balanced approach to eating. That's why we picked her to help you with all of your dietary resolutions this year. This is Week 2 of her plan, which runs from Monday through Friday again. (If you haven't done Week 1 yet, now is a good time to go back and start there, and read more about her philosophy.)
For the rest of you, congrats on being a week into Sepel's plan. Maybe you've already messed up a recipe (or two), but you're sticking with it. Don't worry, you got this!
Sepel says this is all a journey, and the best policy is to keep being kind to yourself as you try out the recipes in the plan. Notice how they make you feel, and make adjustments as you go. Plus, if you get hungry between meals, Sepel suggests letting yourself snack on healthy things, such as seed crackers with a few slices of cheddar cheese, or fruit topped with a bit of nut butter. No need to feel deprived.
Once you're done with this week, we encourage you to repeat Week 1 and Week 2 for four weeks of meals — or download Sepel's app JSHealth for even more recipes. From lemon-and-herb chicken to chickpea Thai curry, you'll feel energized and ready to take on this new decade at full force.
— Molly Longman
— Molly Longman
Please note that some of these recipes repeat throughout the week in an effort to cut down on your time in the kitchen, so please read the entire week before you start cooking!
Jessica Sepel is the founder of
JSHealth and JSHealth Vitamins, and the author of four books on nutrition. | Check out the exercise component of Clean Slate , and our 30-day meditation challenge!
JSHealth and JSHealth Vitamins, and the author of four books on nutrition. | Check out the exercise component of Clean Slate , and our 30-day meditation challenge!