7 Things A Cookbook Author Always Keeps On Hand For Easy Weeknight Dinners

Tortillas

I’m a huge fan of what I call “the taco theory” — that is, that any number of disparate ingredients somehow feel intentional when folded into a tortilla to become a taco. On weeknights, I’ll often rifle through my fridge and freezer to find whatever veg I have on hand, saute it up with an onion, and then tuck it into a tortilla, topping it with copious amounts of hot sauce. Whatever type I buy, I store in the freezer, defrosting only the amount I need that night, to avoid spoilage.