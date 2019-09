7 Things A Cookbook Author Always Keeps On Hand For Easy Weeknight Dinners

I’ve spent years as a writer, editor, and recipe developer in the wellness space. Through my writing and wellness podcast , I’m lucky enough to be able to learn cooking and health secrets from the world’s best chefs and doctors. I like food that gives me energy and helps assuage my chronic anxiety , but I’m also — to be frank — a huge fan of the kind of food we all ate as kids (think macaroni and cheese, fried chicken, and a lot of sweets). While I have a “Fancy Food” section in my new cookbook, Healthier Together: Recipes For Two—Nourish Your Body, Nourish Your Relationships , you can more often find me noshing on the healthier versions of my comfort-food staples (Enchilada Lasagna or Orange Chicken, anyone?). My favorite type of weeknight cooking comes together quickly and tastes good enough that I won’t be tempted by the takeout menus that litter my doorstep. The good news? That magic combo is easier to achieve than you’d think, especially if you keep these ten ingredients on hand.