We Know How You Can Quit Your Nastiest Habit (& Start A Good One)

Brooklynite Rachel Joyce , 34, ended up using Ho’s strategy when she decided to start meditating a few years ago. She tried to incorporate it into her daily routine, hoping it could improve her mood, lessen her anxiety, and boost her confidence. But it didn’t feel quite true to her personality, and she couldn’t keep up with it. She looked in the mirror and tried to think about what else could make her feel better in the same way. The answer: Lipstick. “ Mindfulness is great and all... but it doesn’t really feel inherently authentic to who I am,” she says. “But something that does the same thing for me is wearing lipstick. So on days when I feel down and meditating seems like a daunting task, swiping on my favorite mauve Fempower Beauty lipstick is easy… It goes back to the fact that it feels so ‘me.’” For Joyce, this small act gave her the same outcome she hoped meditating would — it was just a different means to the ending she wanted.