Are Good Habits The Secret To Success?

"Strangers will frequently say to me at parties, their tone dreamy, their eyes unfocusing, 'It must be so great to be a writer, in your pajamas all day, cuddled on the couch under a blanket with a glass of wine...' And my quill and parchment? I hate to disabuse them of their fantasy, but six hours a day I sit at the desk where my large desktop computer is. And the very first thing I give myself when any amorphous project comes in ('We want a show...about a lady...in a city doing...stuff') is a deadline. If you’re self-employed, the best practice you can develop is setting deadlines and then pushing yourself to meet them as if you had a boss. A mean one."Long ago, [we] made this truth the mantra of our small entertainment company: THINGS TAKE AS LONG AS YOU DECIDE THEY WILL TAKE. If you say, 'I’m going to hand this treatment, or proposal, or lookbook for the handbag line I’m creating, back next Friday,' and type that on your calendar, you will do it. Your mental energy will naturally align with meeting that goal. And goals are important, both for motivation and momentum, and for a sense of accomplishment. Sometimes, when you’re an entrepreneur a long way off from being in the black, that sense of accomplishment can be the most elusive. So set a deadline, and then give yourself the gift of meeting it. Or scary-boss you might fire blew-it-off you." —