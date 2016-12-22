The Bad Beauty Habits Our Editors Just Can't Quit

Beauty trends may change from time to time, but some skin-care and beauty-routine instructions are standard. Don't pick your zits — or better yet, don't touch your face at all. Yes, you really should be applying lotion after showering. And always wear sunscreen.
But despite our best efforts, we don't always follow every good-for-you beauty rule. (Hey, we're only human!) So, we've decided to own up to our worst beauty habits.
Our not-so-great habits range from nail biting to eyebrow shaving — the list includes plenty of things we know we're not supposed to do. And some things, like letting manicurists clip our cuticles, came up more than once. Click through to see the "don'ts" that we're totally guilty of doing.
