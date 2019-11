The worry over JUUL reached a fever pitch this year, after news of vaping-related illnesses started making headlines. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has been looking into the lung disease cases for months. Although they’re still researching reasons for the injuries cropping up among people who vape, last week, they had a “breakthrough.” Vitamin E acetate , an additive found in some vaping products (often those with THC) may be to blame , said the principal deputy director of the CDC, Dr. Anne Schuchat, MD.