5 Hairstyle Trends You’ll See Everywhere In 2020

The way you style your hair on any given day probably depends on a few different factors: the occasion, how many days it's been since your last proper shampoo, and whether or not rain (or a snow squall) is in the forecast. Circumstances aside, however, it's always nice to have a fresh rotation of styles to implement when you're inevitably fussing in front of the mirror wondering what the hell to do with your bangs.
Luckily, the new year is bringing with it a whole mood board of style inspiration to fit a range of aesthetics. From the cool bedhead comeback to the vintage hair pins about to inspire an Etsy deep dive, we're breaking down the 2020 hair trends celebrity stylists already have up their sleeves. Wear your favorite look now — there’s ample holiday-hair inspiration — then rock the rest well into the new decade.