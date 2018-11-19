10 Easy Desserts For The Thanksgiving Guest Who Didn't Mention Becoming A Vegan

Say the word "Thanksgiving" with the word "desserts," and chances are images of perfectly round pies filled with pumpkin, nuts, and all sorts of fruit come rolling through your mind, each of them featuring a flaky crust packed with lots and lots of butter. Just because these diary-packed treats spring to mind when you think of Thanksgiving, however, doesn't mean they're the only options for the holiday. This year, many home cooks are opting for a different kind of Thanksgiving dessert, ones that are 100% vegan.
Ahead of the holiday, Pinterest users have been saving several different vegan dessert recipes on the platform, the most popular of which has been saved 65,000 times. Here, you can click through to see the top 10 most-saved vegan Thanksgiving dessert recipes from Pinterest and get inspired on how to switch things up this year. The mini pumpkin cheesecakes will make you forget all about classic pies.