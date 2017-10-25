What is it about pie that awakens such devotion in people? Perhaps it's the near-infinite ways to consume flaky crust and fillings. You can go sweet or savory, top or no top, fruit or creme, a la mode or whipped cream.
Pies are also great in nearly every season – in the summer and spring, berry and peach pies reign supreme. In the fall, we have apple and pumpkin. And, year-round, there's always a reason to enjoy a chocolate cream. Just as pies span all season, they also span every state in the U.S. From Alaska to Alabama, there are plenty of places where you can get a slice with a cup of coffee or to top off a delicious meal.
To identify fan favorite pies in every state, we asked Yelp to look at their millions of user reviews at spots across the country. They started by narrowing down restaurants and food spots with a high concentration of the word "pie" then looked at several factors like volume of rankings, overall ratings of reviews, and total percentage of reviews that mention pie in them. The result is restaurants that range from pie-only establishments to mom and pop diners to some of the most iconic BBQ spots in the country.
Ahead, the best pie in every state (and Washingington, D.C.) according to Yelp – did your favorite spot make the cut?