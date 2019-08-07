Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
RSVP
Secret Sauce
Fall Is Coming Earlier Every Year — Here's Why
by
Olivia Harrison
Providing clever tips and personal inspiration across food, home, entertaining, and travel, RSVP targets the scope of a woman's life.
YOUR DAILY DOSE OF REFINERY29
Subscribe Now
DAILY INSPIRATION
Follow: Refinery29 on Instagram
RSVP
Home, Travel, Food & More!
Food Trends
24 Spiked Seltzer Brands To Sip On This Summer
by
Olivia Harrison
Guide To Wine
What Do Sommeliers Really Think Of Boxed Wine?
by
Olivia Harrison
What To Buy Now
Vegetarians & Vegans Weigh In On The Best Meatless Burger Options
by
Olivia Harrison
Dining & Entertaining
What To Buy Now
Try The Non-Alcoholic Drink Trend With These 16 Booze-Free Beverage Buys
Olivia Harrison
Aug 7, 2019
What To Buy Now
10 Ice Cube Trays That Are Cool In More Ways Than One
Olivia Harrison
Jul 22, 2019
Boozetown
8 Boozy Popsicle Brands To Help You Beat The Summer Heat
Olivia Harrison
Jul 19, 2019
Food Trends
9 Beverage Experts On Cocktail Trends You'll Be Seeing Everywhere...
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Here’s What You Should Buy For Your Home From Target’s Deal Days ...
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Travel
Stuck In A Mid-Week July Fourth Rut? We Have The Star-Spangled Plan
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Trader Joe's
How To Throw A 4th Of July Cookout With $40 Worth Of Trader Joe's...
by
Michelle Santiago...
Guide To Wine
Everything You Need To Know About The Natural Wine Trend
If someone told you, “you’re a natural,” you’d most definitely take it as a compliment. But, when it applies to wine, what does it
by
Olivia Harrison
RSVP
THIS Is What Your Sad Salad Is Missing
by
Eliza Dumais
Food & Drinks
These Are The BEST Non-Dairy Ice Cream Brands
Check out the ten best non-dairy ice cream options we'll be craving all summer.
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
I Made Mozzarella From Scratch In A Sad NYC Kitchen
On Good Chef, Bad Kitchen, professionals take on the ultimate challenge: Cooking in a bare, under-utilized kitchen. In this episode, chef Angie Rito of New
by
Jessica Chou
Food & Drinks
KFC Is Going Orange For July With A New Cheetos Chicken Sandwich
Cheetos are delicious. Cheetos go perfectly with sandwiches and can transport you right back to childhood packed lunches if you were totally uncool and you
by
Tara Edwards
Food & Drinks
Gordon Ramsay Eats All Over The World In His New Show — & Yes, Th...
It’s not Hell’s Kitchen. It’s not Kitchen Nightmares. It’s also somehow not even that related to MasterChef. Gordon Ramsay is instead going Unchart
by
Tara Edwards
Food News
It's The First Day Of Summer & That Means There's A Lot Of Free Food
June 21st marks the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, and the official start of summer. Because it's the longest day of the year, today wi
by
Michelle Santiago...
Food News
How To Get A Free Starbucks Frappuccino Today
Office coffee is, for the most, decent at best. A sad drip-coffee maker is standard office decor. And even in the age of nitro cold brew, some folks still
by
Michelle Santiago...
Food & Drinks
Beyond Burger Stock Is Soaring, But For Some Vegetarians, It's Mo...
Even if you’re not a practicing vegan or vegetarian, chances are you’re aware of the boom in meat-free burger patties that, unlike veggie or black bean
by
Cait Munro
Home
My Dallas Apartment Costs $1,200 A Month — Here's How Big It Is
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 28-year-old Erica Massey s
by
Jessica Chou
Breakfast Recipes
The Fluffy Pancakes So Easy, This Chef Made Them In A Tiny Kitchen
On Good Chef, Bad Kitchen, professionals take on the ultimate challenge: Cooking in a bare, under-utilized kitchen. In this episode, chef Emily Yuen of New
by
Jessica Chou
Home
I Live In Austin—& I Pay $1,450 In Rent
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 25-year-old Negeen Dargahi
by
Jessica Chou
Home
We Pay $2,700 For A 2-Bedroom In Brooklyn— Here's How Big It Is
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 35-year-old Ang Rogers sha
by
Jessica Chou
Home
I Pay $1,750 For My Los Angeles Apartment — Here's How Big It Is
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 27-year-old Amber Kai show
by
Jessica Chou
Home
I Live In Dallas — & Here's What $2,000 Will Get You
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 27-year-old Jazmine Reed-C
by
Jessica Chou
Home
Everything I Hid Under My Bed — & Why I Got Rid Of It All
When I moved into my three-bedroom Lower East Side apartment I fought for the big room with the two big windows. My two roommates put up a good fight, but
by
Sloan Wilson
Home
We Pay $3,600 For Our New Jersey Apartment — Here's How Big It Is
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 31-year-old Ria Smith and
by
Jessica Chou
Home Organization
I "Marie Kondo'd" My Closet — & This Is What Happened
I’ve always considered myself to be a pretty organized person. Everything I own has its own place. The clothes in my dresser drawers are sorted perfectly
by
Courtney Oberlies
Home
These Are The Best Places To Buy Plants Online
by
Venus Wong
Home Tours
I Live In An Old Ice Cream Factory — & My Rent Is $3,750 A Month
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, we chat with 34-year-old A
by
Jessica Chou
Sweet Digs
I Live In A One-Bedroom In Brooklyn — & My Rent Is $1495 A Month
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 25-year-old food writer Gi
by
Jessica Chou
Food Trends
We Tried 12 Different Oat Milks & This Was Our Favorite
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
I Pay $4,675 A Month For An Apartment In Brooklyn — & It's Worth It
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, Salt House founder Sarah S
by
Jessica Chou
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted