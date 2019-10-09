Cookbook Authors Share The Fall Ingredients They Always Have On Hand

Think about all the dishes that are intrinsically linked to autumn: sweet potato casserole, ginger snaps, pecan pie — the list goes on and on. Though many of us have fond memories associated with these iconic fall offerings, what we might not think about are the vital ingredients that go into each, and the countless other dishes that can be made with those same basic components. In the spirit of expanding our minds (as well as our potential uses for things like ginger and pecans), we asked six cookbook authors to share their favorite fall ingredients.
Ahead, these authors explain why they always have their chosen autumnal ingredient on hand this time of year and share recipes for how they use it. You'll see a few classic fall staples, plus some unexpected ideas for how to use them this year.