13 Cookbook Recipes To Slay New Year's Food Resolutions With Flavor

BBQ Portobello Burger With Grilled Peppers & Mayonnaise

Makes 6 burgers



Ingredients

4 grilled and steamed spring onions (see below)

1 lb. 5 oz. portobello mushrooms

Rapeseed or peanut oil for frying

2 finely chopped garlic cloves

1 tbsp butter

3 1/2 oz. finely chopped day-old sourdough bread

10 fl. oz. BBQ sauce

2 eggs

Pinch of sea salt



To Serve

2–3 red (bell) peppers

6 burger buns

Butter for the buns

Lettuce leaves

2 1/2 cups of mayonnaise

Fresh herbs, e.g. marjoram, oregano and thyme



Instructions

1. Grill and steam the spring onions as described below.



2. Cut the mushrooms into 1/4 in. cubes. Heat the oil in a frying pan (skillet) over a high heat until it starts to smoke. Add the mushrooms and fry them for 10–15 minutes so they develop some color.



3. Chop the steamed spring onions, and, together with the garlic, add them to the mushrooms in the pan. Add the butter and reduce the heat to medium. Fry for a few minutes while stirring.



4. Remove the frying pan from the heat and transfer the mushroom mixture to a bowl. Allow it to cool.



5. Add the finely chopped bread, BBQ sauce and eggs to the mushrooms in the bowl. Stir so that all the ingredients are well combined, and add a little salt to taste.



6. Take a handful of mixture at a time and shape into 6 round patties, either by hand or using a food ring. Put the burgers in the fridge for at least an hour, preferably longer, then they will hold together better when you fry them.



7. Preheat the oven to 350ºF.



8. Light the barbecue and grill the peppers well all over so they go black on the outside. I usually add the peppers while the fuel is still actively flaming – ideally over a wood fire. (You can also grill (broil) the peppers in the oven on maximum heat until they are almost completely black.) Transfer the peppers into a plastic bag and let them cool for about 10 minutes. Then rub off the skin by massaging them while they are still in the bag. Cut the peppers into equal-sized pieces.



9. Take the portobello patties from the fridge and brush them with oil. Fry them in a frying pan for a few minutes on both sides so they develop a nice colour and a crispy surface. Transfer to an ovenproof dish and bake them in the oven for 10 minutes.



10. Butter the buns on the cut surface and fry them quickly in a frying pan or grill them in the oven.



11. Place a patty on the bottom of each bun. Put a lettuce leaf, some pieces of grilled pepper and a generous splash of mayonnaise on top. Finish off with fresh herbs.



Grilled & Steamed Spring Onions

Makes enough for 6 burgers



Ingredients

1/2 cup olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

6 spring onions (scallions)



Instructions

1. Pour the oil into a ziplock bag big enough to accommodate the spring onions. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Put the bag next to the barbecue so it is close at hand.



2. Light the barbecue. Lay the spring onions on the grid while the charcoal is still actively flaming. Cook the onions all over so the surface gets a little burnt.



3. Using tongs, transfer the spring onions to the ziplock bag. Seal the bag and shake it so the oil covers all the onions. Leave them in the bag for about 20 minutes so they steam in their own heat.



Excerpted with permission from Green Burgers by Martin Nordin, published by Hardie Grant Books February 2018.