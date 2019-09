13 Cookbook Recipes To Slay New Year's Food Resolutions With Flavor

Makes 6 to 8 burritos1 cup dried black beans, soaked in purified water overnight2 bay leaves and/or 2-inch piece kombu (optional)1 cup torn fresh cilantro leaves and stems1/2 ripe but not mushy avocado, peeled and pitted1/2 jalapeño, seeded and roughly chopped2 garlic cloves, roughly chopped3 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice1 tsp cumin seeds, toasted and freshly groundSea salt and freshly ground black pepper4 tbsp neutral coconut oil, divided1 large yellow onion, choppedSea salt and freshly ground black pepper1 large head cauliflower, cut into florets1/2 jalapeño or other chili, finely chopped1 tsp smoked Spanish paprika1 tsp pure maple syrup2 tbsp freshly squeezed lime or lemon juice6 to 8 homemade tortillas (recipe below) or large store-bought whole-grain tortillas or wraps2 cups baby spinach, microgreens, or chopped lettuceFresh cilantro leaves1/2 ripe avocado, cubed (optional)Juice of 1 lime (optional)1. Drain and rinse the beans and cover them with water in a medium pot. Add the bay leaves and/or kombu, if using, and bring the water to a boil over medium-high heat. Lower the heat to a simmer, partially cover the pot, and cook the beans for about 30 minutes, until they are soft and buttery but not mushy inside. Drain the beans, reserving 2 tbsp of the cooking liquid for this recipe and storing the rest for future use in a soup or stew, if desired. Let the beans cool and discard the bay leaves or kombu.2. In a food processor, combine the beans, cilantro, avocado, jalapeño, garlic, lemon juice, ground cumin seeds, and salt and pepper to taste. Process until smooth, adding some of the reserved bean cooking liquid as you go to achieve a smooth consistency. You’ll have more hummus than you need for this recipe. Leftover hummus is great as a dip and on tartines or sandwiches; store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.1. Warm 1 tbsp of the coconut oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the onion, salt, and pepper, and sauté for 10 to 12 minutes, until golden and caramelized. Remove the onion from the pan and set it aside.2. Return the pan to medium heat and warm the remaining 3 tbsp of coconut oil. Add the cauliflower to the pan in a single layer, sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until lightly browned. Flip the florets and cook on the other side for another 3 to 5 minutes. Continue to cook for a couple more minutes to achieve even caramelization.3. Add the jalapeño and paprika to the pan with the cauliflower and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes until the cauliflower is golden brown. Drizzle with the maple syrup and lime or lemon juice. Sauté for a minute or two until the liquid reduces into a glaze. Stir in the caramelized onion and remove the pan from the heat.1. Place one tortilla on a serving plate and spread 2 tbsp of black bean hummus on top. Add about 2 spoonfuls of smoky cauliflower, followed by a small handful of spinach or other greens. Top with some cilantro, avocado, and lime juice.2. Fold the lower end of the tortilla over the filling, followed by the sides, and then roll it tightly into a burrito. Repeat with the remaining tortillas and fillings. I prefer to make fresh burritos right before eating, but you can also make these in advance to take with you and enjoy for lunch or at an outing.Makes 16 tortillas3 cups sprouted or whole spelt flour1 tsp sea salt 1 tsp baking powder⅓ cup soft neutral coconut oil or other neutral vegetable oil1 ¼ cup purified warm water1. Combine flour, salt and baking powder in a large bowl. Make a well in the center, add oil and water, and mix to combine, gradually incorporating flour into oil and water well. Knead into a soft dough. Cover and let rest for 30 minutes at room temperature.2. Divide the dough in half and roll each piece into a thick rope. Cut each rope in half, continuing to cut in this manner, until you have 16 equally sized pieces. Make a ball out of each piece, flatten each with the palm of your hand and keep covered.3. Thoroughly warm a medium pan over medium high heat.4. Roll each piece at a time into a 6 to 7-in. circle on a well-floured working surface. Transfer one piece at a time into the hot pan and cook for about 1 minute on one side, until bubbles appear, and a few pale spots are visible on the underside. Flip and cook for another 30 seconds. Remove from the pan and keep wrapped in a clean kitchen towel.5. Continue with the rest of the tortillas, stacking them on top of each other and keeping them covered. They are at best when used right away.Excerpted from Simply Vibrant by Anya Kassoff © 2018 by Anya Kassoff. Photographs © 2018 by Masha Davydova. Reprinted in arrangement with Roost Books , an imprint of Shambhala Publications, Inc.