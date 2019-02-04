13 Cookbook Recipes To Slay New Year's Food Resolutions With Flavor

New year, new food resolution. Whether your start to 2019 is all about eating more greens, honing a set of lackluster cooking chops, or just saving some extra dough by skipping weeknight takeout, having the right support is key. While the internet is an ever-flowing source of recipe inspiration, the endless searchable options out there can feel overwhelming — especially when specific and resolve-testing resolutions come into play. So, instead of blindly blog-searching, we're turning to the classic masters of recipe organization: cookbooks.
When your lunch-packing-every-day-for-an-entire-month willpower begins to weaken and wane, there's a cookbook out there with a game plan. When you feel like "healthy" snacks can't possibly branch past almonds and apples, there's a creative recipe collection waiting to show you the light. Ahead we've rounded up 13 curated-cooking guidebooks (along with a bonus recipe preview from each) to help you slay any new year, new food resolution — from fast and easy sheet pan suppers to surprisingly vegan comfort dishes, one-pot feasts, inventive breakfast bites, and much more.
The Kefir Cookbook
Best For: Adding Superfood Flavor To Your Favorite Dishes
Kefir is a fermented and cultured dairy milk that's widely recognized around the world as not only a superfood but also the, "champagne of dairy." Whether you use its smooth-creamy texture and tangy-tart flavor to elevate an ordinary frittata, plate of salmon sliders, or fresh-baked batch of dessert, the kefir recipe options are endless — and Julie Smolyansky's creative cookbook proves it.
Pan-Seared Salmon Burgers With Tzatziki
Serves 4
Ingredients
1 lb. ground wild salmon
2 large brown eggs
1⁄4 cup minced shallots
1 tsp chopped fresh dill
Juice of 1⁄2 lemon
Maldon sea salt
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
4 brioche buns Tzatziki Lemon wedges, for squeezing
Instructions
1. In a bowl, combine the salmon, eggs, shallots, dill, lemon juice, and a pinch of sea salt. Form the salmon mixture into 4 equal patties.
2. In a cast-iron skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Once the oil is slightly shimmering, place the patties in the skillet and cook on one side until browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip the patties and finish cooking on the other side, then remove the skillet from the heat.
3. Divide the salmon burgers among four buns, topping each with tzatziki. Season very lightly with sea salt and a squeeze of lemon juice.
Excerpted from The Kefir Cookbook: An Ancient Healing Superfood for Modern Life, Recipes from My Family Table and Around the World. Copyright © 2018 by Julie Smolyansky. Reprinted with permission by HarperOne, a division of Harper Collins Publishers.
Green Burgers
Best For: Burger Lovers
Martin Nordin's Green Burgers delivers vegetarians (and Shake Shack devotees taking a time-out from take out this winter) with a veggie-heavy cooking solution that doesn't sacrifice flavor. The recipes in his tasty collection are endlessly creative and fresh — ranging from BBQ portobello patties with roasted peppers to marinated bean and avocado burgers with smoked tomatoes.
BBQ Portobello Burger With Grilled Peppers & Mayonnaise
Makes 6 burgers
Ingredients
4 grilled and steamed spring onions (see below)
1 lb. 5 oz. portobello mushrooms
Rapeseed or peanut oil for frying
2 finely chopped garlic cloves
1 tbsp butter
3 1/2 oz. finely chopped day-old sourdough bread
10 fl. oz. BBQ sauce
2 eggs
Pinch of sea salt
To Serve
2–3 red (bell) peppers
6 burger buns
Butter for the buns
Lettuce leaves
2 1/2 cups of mayonnaise
Fresh herbs, e.g. marjoram, oregano and thyme
Instructions
1. Grill and steam the spring onions as described below.
2. Cut the mushrooms into 1/4 in. cubes. Heat the oil in a frying pan (skillet) over a high heat until it starts to smoke. Add the mushrooms and fry them for 10–15 minutes so they develop some color.
3. Chop the steamed spring onions, and, together with the garlic, add them to the mushrooms in the pan. Add the butter and reduce the heat to medium. Fry for a few minutes while stirring.
4. Remove the frying pan from the heat and transfer the mushroom mixture to a bowl. Allow it to cool.
5. Add the finely chopped bread, BBQ sauce and eggs to the mushrooms in the bowl. Stir so that all the ingredients are well combined, and add a little salt to taste.
6. Take a handful of mixture at a time and shape into 6 round patties, either by hand or using a food ring. Put the burgers in the fridge for at least an hour, preferably longer, then they will hold together better when you fry them.
7. Preheat the oven to 350ºF.
8. Light the barbecue and grill the peppers well all over so they go black on the outside. I usually add the peppers while the fuel is still actively flaming – ideally over a wood fire. (You can also grill (broil) the peppers in the oven on maximum heat until they are almost completely black.) Transfer the peppers into a plastic bag and let them cool for about 10 minutes. Then rub off the skin by massaging them while they are still in the bag. Cut the peppers into equal-sized pieces.
9. Take the portobello patties from the fridge and brush them with oil. Fry them in a frying pan for a few minutes on both sides so they develop a nice colour and a crispy surface. Transfer to an ovenproof dish and bake them in the oven for 10 minutes.
10. Butter the buns on the cut surface and fry them quickly in a frying pan or grill them in the oven.
11. Place a patty on the bottom of each bun. Put a lettuce leaf, some pieces of grilled pepper and a generous splash of mayonnaise on top. Finish off with fresh herbs.
Grilled & Steamed Spring Onions
Makes enough for 6 burgers
Ingredients
1/2 cup olive oil
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
6 spring onions (scallions)
Instructions
1. Pour the oil into a ziplock bag big enough to accommodate the spring onions. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Put the bag next to the barbecue so it is close at hand.
2. Light the barbecue. Lay the spring onions on the grid while the charcoal is still actively flaming. Cook the onions all over so the surface gets a little burnt.
3. Using tongs, transfer the spring onions to the ziplock bag. Seal the bag and shake it so the oil covers all the onions. Leave them in the bag for about 20 minutes so they steam in their own heat.
Excerpted with permission from Green Burgers by Martin Nordin, published by Hardie Grant Books February 2018.
Dinner's In The Oven
Best For: Lazy-Luxe Weeknight Dinners
Rukmini Iyer has resolution menu plans covered with Dinner’s in the Oven. No lackluster bakes or boring roasts here, instead Iyer's recipes are the ideal mixture of fresh and comforting meals that only take one pan to make. From a baked avocado and chicken salad to a zesty watercress and savory salmon number, these winning dishes liven up predictable winter recipes with freshly creative twists.
Avocado & Chicken Salad With Pomegranates & Brown Rice
Serves 2 to 4
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups brown rice
2 avocados
2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 tsp red pepper flakes Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
3 tbsp olive oil
Juice of 2 limes
6 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 cup finely chopped fresh mint leaves
Seeds of 2 pomegranates
1/2 lb. baby spinach, finely chopped
Instructions
1. Preheat your oven to 400°F. Add the rice to a large pot of boiling salted water and simmer for 30 minutes, until the rice is cooked through but ever so slightly al dente, then drain in a sieve. Return the rice to the pot, cover, and allow to steam dry for 5 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, halve the avocados and remove the pits, then place them face up in a roasting pan or large baking dish along with the chicken breasts, making sure everything is in one layer. Scatter over the red pepper flakes, sea salt, and freshly ground black pepper and drizzle with the olive oil. Mix everything briefly until well coated with the oil, then pop the roasting pan into the oven for 25 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through.
3. For the dressing, whisk together the lime juice, extra-virgin olive oil, mint, and pomegranate seeds, then season with salt and pepper and set aside.
4. Remove the cooked chicken and avocados from the roasting pan and slice them, discarding the avocado skin. Add the cooked rice to the pan along with half of the dressing and all of the spinach, and mix them well with the chile oil left in the pan. Lay the avocado on top of the cooked chicken, drizzle the remaining dressing, and serve.
Reprinted from Dinner’s in the Oven by Rukmini Iyer with permission by Chronicle Books, 2018.
Awesome Vegan Soups
Best For: Hearty Cravings On A Chilly Day
Vanessa Croessmann's aptly-named cookbook, Awesome Vegan Soups, prove that meat and dairy-free soups can still be hearty winter feasts with 80 filling, comfort-quality recipes. We're talking about the kinds of dishes that are just begging to be whipped up during these next few chilly months, from creamy butternut squash bisques to chunky sweet potato chilis and more.
Sweet Potato Chili
Makes 3 qts
Ingredients
2 tbsp olive oil
1 large yellow onion, chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
⅛ cup paprika
2 tsp cayenne pepper, optional
1 tbsp ground cumin
1 tbsp dried oregano
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp salt
1 green bell pepper, diced, plus more for garnish
1 lb. chopped sweet potatoes
3 Roma tomatoes, diced
4 cups tomato purée
4 cups water
Vegan sour cream
Fresh cilantro
Chili peppers
Chives
Scallions
Avocado, sliced
Instructions
1. Heat the olive oil in a large stockpot over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and cook for 5 minutes until it begins to soften. Add the garlic, spices, salt, bell pepper and sweet potatoes and cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
2. Add the diced tomatoes, tomato purée and water to the stockpot. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low-medium and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes until the chili thickens and the sweet potatoes can be pierced easily with a fork. Season the soup with more salt to taste.
3. Serve the chili hot with your favorite chili toppings such as sour cream, fresh cilantro, chili peppers, chives, scallions and avocado.
Recipes excerpted from Awesome Vegan Soups by Vanessa Croessmann, Page Street Publishing Co. 2017.
Nourishing Superfood Bowls
Best For: GOOD Gluten-Free Lunches
Lindsay Cotter's Nourishing Superfood Bowls tackles easy-to-assemble, inventive recipes that are big on flavor and gluten-free — with everything from packed power green goddess salads to a healthy sweet potato nacho number, Cotter's bowl creations are winter comfort food at its freshest.
Loaded Sweet Potato Nacho Salad Bowls
Serves 2
Sweet Potato Chips
1 large sweet potato, sliced into thin chips
1 tbsp olive oil
Pinch of fine sea salt or kosher salt
Pinch of pepper
½ tsp garlic powder
1 oz. sliced aged cheddar
Bowls
3 cups greens
1 cup white cannellini or black beans, cooked and drained
½ large avocado, sliced
Toppings
1 jalapeño, sliced
1 green onion, green portion only, sliced
⅓ cup chopped or torn cilantro
Avocado La Crema Sauce, optional
Tabasco, optional
Grated Parmesan cheese, optional
Crushed red pepper flakes, optional
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with foil or coat it well with cooking oil.
2. To make the sweet potato chips, toss the sweet potato slices with olive oil, salt, pepper and garlic powder.
3. Place the sweet potato chips on the baking sheet, and arrange the cheese slices on top. Bake for 20 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the edges of the sweet potatoes are crispy. Broil for the last few minutes for extra-crispy chips. Remove and let cool slightly.
4. For the bowls, divide the sweet potato chips evenly between the 2 serving bowls. Top with the greens, beans and avocado. Top each bowl with the jalapeño, green onions and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Drizzle on the avocado sauce, if desired, and Tabasco. Sprinkle with the Parmesan and crushed red pepper flakes, if desired.
Reprinted with permission from Nourishing Superfood Bowls by Lindsay Cotter, Page Street Publishing Co. 2018.
Dinner In An Instant
Best For: Comfort Food Short-Cuts
Melissa Clark's Dinner In An Instant (punny!), teaches us how to turn nourishing winter food feats into easy workweek feasts with the press of a button — from savory morning frittatas to chicken and dumpling stews. Tackling TLC-style dishes can be fast, fresh, and easy with a little help from our favorite seasonal kitchen gadget and this delicious guidebook.
Leek & Artichoke Frittata
Serves 4
Ingredients
1 tbsp unsalted butter, plus more for the soufflé dish
5 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese
1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
2 small leeks (white and light green parts only), halved and thinly sliced
1 tsp kosher salt, plus more as needed
½ cup milk 2 tbsp all-purpose flour
9 large eggs
1 tbsp finely chopped fresh basil or parsley
½ tsp finely chopped fresh thyme
¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper
¾ cup (about 2 ounces) Gruyère cheese, shredded
⅓ cup marinated artichoke hearts, drained and coarsely chopped
Instructions
1. Butter a 1½-qt. soufflé dish and dust the sides with 2 tbsp of the Parmesan. Set it aside.
2. Using the sauté function, heat the 1 tbsp butter and the oil in the pressure cooker. Stir in the leeks and ¼ tsp of the salt, and cook, stirring often and lowering the heat if necessary (and possible) to prevent burning, until golden brown, 5 to 10 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together the milk and flour. Then whisk in the eggs, basil, thyme, remaining ¾ tsp salt, pepper, and Gruyère.
4. Turn off the heat and stir the artichokes into the leeks. Then mix the leek mixture into the egg mixture. Scrape that mixture into the prepared soufflé dish. Cover it with aluminum foil.
5. Pour 1½ cups water into the pressure cooker. You can either place a steamer rack in the bottom of the pot and then lower the soufflé dish onto the rack using a homemade sling, or, if you have a rack with an attached handle, lower the rack and dish all at once. Cover and cook on high pressure for 16 minutes.
6. Allow the pressure to release naturally for 10 minutes, and then release the remaining pressure manually. Using oven mitts, remove the soufflé dish from the pressure cooker. Remove the foil.
7. Heat the broiler. Sprinkle the remaining 3 tbsp Parmesan over the frittata, and broil until it is golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Let it sit for 5 minutes before serving.
Reprinted from Dinner in an Instant. Copyright © 2017 by Melissa Clark. Photographs copyright © 2017 by Christopher Testani. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.
Simply Vibrant
Best For: "I Can't Believe It's Plant-Based" Dishes
Bringing the heat to your vegetarian dining game for the iced-over months ahead is as easy as picking up a copy of Anya Kassoff's Simply Vibrant — the bright, plant-based cookbook is overflowing with healthy and imaginative seasonal recipe magic. There's everything from savory sweet potato dumplings to hearty black-bean hummus burritos that will warm up this week's lunch to dinner plans.
Smoky Cauliflower & Black Bean Hummus Burritos
Makes 6 to 8 burritos
Black Bean Hummus Ingredients
1 cup dried black beans, soaked in purified water overnight
2 bay leaves and/or 2-inch piece kombu (optional)
1 cup torn fresh cilantro leaves and stems
1/2 ripe but not mushy avocado, peeled and pitted
1/2 jalapeño, seeded and roughly chopped
2 garlic cloves, roughly chopped
3 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 tsp cumin seeds, toasted and freshly ground
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Smoky Cauliflower Ingredients
4 tbsp neutral coconut oil, divided
1 large yellow onion, chopped
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 large head cauliflower, cut into florets
1/2 jalapeño or other chili, finely chopped
1 tsp smoked Spanish paprika
1 tsp pure maple syrup
2 tbsp freshly squeezed lime or lemon juice
Burrito Ingredients
6 to 8 homemade tortillas (recipe below) or large store-bought whole-grain tortillas or wraps
2 cups baby spinach, microgreens, or chopped lettuce
Fresh cilantro leaves
1/2 ripe avocado, cubed (optional)
Juice of 1 lime (optional)
Black Bean Hummus Instructions
1. Drain and rinse the beans and cover them with water in a medium pot. Add the bay leaves and/or kombu, if using, and bring the water to a boil over medium-high heat. Lower the heat to a simmer, partially cover the pot, and cook the beans for about 30 minutes, until they are soft and buttery but not mushy inside. Drain the beans, reserving 2 tbsp of the cooking liquid for this recipe and storing the rest for future use in a soup or stew, if desired. Let the beans cool and discard the bay leaves or kombu.
2. In a food processor, combine the beans, cilantro, avocado, jalapeño, garlic, lemon juice, ground cumin seeds, and salt and pepper to taste. Process until smooth, adding some of the reserved bean cooking liquid as you go to achieve a smooth consistency. You’ll have more hummus than you need for this recipe. Leftover hummus is great as a dip and on tartines or sandwiches; store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.
Smoky Cauliflower Instructions
1. Warm 1 tbsp of the coconut oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the onion, salt, and pepper, and sauté for 10 to 12 minutes, until golden and caramelized. Remove the onion from the pan and set it aside.
2. Return the pan to medium heat and warm the remaining 3 tbsp of coconut oil. Add the cauliflower to the pan in a single layer, sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until lightly browned. Flip the florets and cook on the other side for another 3 to 5 minutes. Continue to cook for a couple more minutes to achieve even caramelization.
3. Add the jalapeño and paprika to the pan with the cauliflower and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes until the cauliflower is golden brown. Drizzle with the maple syrup and lime or lemon juice. Sauté for a minute or two until the liquid reduces into a glaze. Stir in the caramelized onion and remove the pan from the heat.
Burrito Instructions
1. Place one tortilla on a serving plate and spread 2 tbsp of black bean hummus on top. Add about 2 spoonfuls of smoky cauliflower, followed by a small handful of spinach or other greens. Top with some cilantro, avocado, and lime juice.
2. Fold the lower end of the tortilla over the filling, followed by the sides, and then roll it tightly into a burrito. Repeat with the remaining tortillas and fillings. I prefer to make fresh burritos right before eating, but you can also make these in advance to take with you and enjoy for lunch or at an outing.
Sprouted/Whole Spelt Tortillas
Makes 16 tortillas
Ingredients
3 cups sprouted or whole spelt flour
1 tsp sea salt 1 tsp baking powder
⅓ cup soft neutral coconut oil or other neutral vegetable oil
1 ¼ cup purified warm water
Instructions
1. Combine flour, salt and baking powder in a large bowl. Make a well in the center, add oil and water, and mix to combine, gradually incorporating flour into oil and water well. Knead into a soft dough. Cover and let rest for 30 minutes at room temperature.
2. Divide the dough in half and roll each piece into a thick rope. Cut each rope in half, continuing to cut in this manner, until you have 16 equally sized pieces. Make a ball out of each piece, flatten each with the palm of your hand and keep covered.
3. Thoroughly warm a medium pan over medium high heat.
4. Roll each piece at a time into a 6 to 7-in. circle on a well-floured working surface. Transfer one piece at a time into the hot pan and cook for about 1 minute on one side, until bubbles appear, and a few pale spots are visible on the underside. Flip and cook for another 30 seconds. Remove from the pan and keep wrapped in a clean kitchen towel.
5. Continue with the rest of the tortillas, stacking them on top of each other and keeping them covered. They are at best when used right away.
Excerpted from Simply Vibrant by Anya Kassoff © 2018 by Anya Kassoff. Photographs © 2018 by Masha Davydova. Reprinted in arrangement with Roost Books, an imprint of Shambhala Publications, Inc.
Bliss Bites
Best For: Healthy Treats You'll Actually Want To Pack & Snack
If you've already reached your winter meal-prep breaking point — where you constantly fight the urge to smash your quinoa and veggie-filled Tupperware against the wall — then Kate Bradley is here to help. Her vegan- and gluten-free recipe book, Bliss Bites, is filled with fresh inspirational material for the most winter-weary diners. The inventive lineup of bite-sized balls, bars, and bombs that range from savory rainbow sushi to sweet blueberry crunch can all easily be made in advance for toting on-the-go.
Blueberry Crunch Bliss Balls
Makes 18
Ingredients
2 ¾ oz./¾ cup almonds, ground
2 tbsp coconut oil
1 ½ oz. ABC (almond, brazil, and cashew butter), or almond or cashew butter
1 tbsp raw honey or maple syrup
1 tsp vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste
5 medjool dates (about 3 ½ oz.), pitted
2 tbsp maca powder
2 ¾ oz. activated buckinis
1 ¾ oz./⅓ cup pepitas (pumpkin seeds)
3 oz. dried blueberries
Instructions
1. Place the ground almonds, coconut oil, nut butter, honey, vanilla, dates and maca powder in your food processor or blender and process until combined. Add the activated buckinis, the pepitas and blueberries and pulse once or twice until everything is combined but still has a bit of texture.
2. Take about a tbsp of mixture at a time and roll it into 1 in. balls.
3. Place the balls in an airtight container and refrigerate or freeze. These will keep for up to 2 weeks in the fridge, and a couple of months in the freezer.
Recipes excerpted with permission from Bliss Bites by Kate Bradley, published by Hardie Grant Books January 2018, RRP.
Healthy Meal Prep
Best For: Meal-Prepping Amateurs Looking To Go Pro
Stephanie Tornatore's and Adam Bannon's Healthy Meal Prep is our new January food resolution go-to. A big-batch recipe, portioning, and packing guide all in one, this creative cookbook illuminates the path to successful meal-prep survival — from easy sheet-pan bakes, to savory bowls, and creamy curries, these heathy and delicious dishes are easy workweek-dining dreams.
Roasted Salmon With Asparagus & Rice
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
1 bunch asparagus (1 ¼ lb.), woody ends removed
1 medium yellow onion, sliced into half-moons
4 tbsp olive oil
4 pieces salmon (4 ½ oz.), skinless
1 large lemon, juiced
1 tbsp dried dill
1⁄2 tsp salt
1⁄2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
2 cups cooked brown rice, to serve
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or foil.
2. Spread the onion and asparagus evenly across the prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with 2 tbsp olive oil and toss to coat. Place in the oven and roast for 10 minutes.
3. Remove the tray from the oven and arrange the salmon on top of the vegetables. Squeeze the lemon over the salmon and vegetables, and drizzle with the remaining 2 tbsp olive oil. Sprinkle the dill, salt, and pepper over top. Return the tray to the oven to roast for another 10 minutes, until salmon is lightly browned on top.
4. To assemble the meals, place 1⁄2 cup cooked brown rice into each of 4 meal prep containers. Add an equal portion of asparagus and onions to each container, and top with 1 piece of salmon.
Excerpted from Healthy Meal Prep, reprinted by permission of Alpha Books, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2018 by Stephanie Tornatore and Adam Bannon.
Healthyish
Best For: Good-For-You (But Not Too-Good-For-You) Meals
Lindsay Maitland Hunt's Healthyish boasts crave-worthy winter eats that she describes as, "seriously satisfying, truly simple, good-for-you (but not too good-for-you) recipes for real life." So if you find yourself maxed out on salad situations and baked chicken-veggie combos, Hunt has a replacement meal plan that's packed with sweet, savory, and/or spicy style — from unexpected breakfast bowls to inventive mason jar salads, and even deconstructed sandwich classics.
Nourish Bowls
Best For: Too-Busy-To-Be-Bothered (But Still Gourmet) Recipes
Nourish Bowls is a cookbook for the busy, can't be bothered with sitting still, gourmet on-the-go-getters who still care about consuming healthy fuel. And what better way to consume fresh ingredients (for breakfast, lunch, AND dinner) than out of a convenient, perfect for mixing, mashing, and eating on-the-move vehicle?
Chili Chicken With Corn & Avocado Salsa, Dandelion Leaves, Black Quinoa, & Zesty Sour Cream
Serves 1
Ingredients
1 chicken breast, boneless
2 tbsp natural plain yogurt
1 lime, juiced Pinch of chili flakes
1 ear of corn (or 1/2 cup frozen corn kernels)
2 tbsp coconut oil, melted 1 small avocado, peeled and diced
1/2 green chili, deseeded and finely chopped Pinch of coriander, chopped Pinch of sea salt
1/4 cup black quinoa
1 tbsp soy sauce Handful of dandelion leaves (or any salad leaves)
Instructions For The Chili Chicken
1. Preheat the oven to 350°F
2. Marinate chicken breast (skin on) for 10 minutes in yogurt mixed with the lime juice and a pinch of chili flakes.
3. Heat an ovenproof griddle pan until hot, add the chicken, and sear on both sides, then transfer to the oven for 8 minutes, until cooked through and tender.
Instructions For The Corn & Avocado Salsa
1. If using fresh corn, brush the kernels of a fresh cob with melted coconut oil and griddle until lightly charred all over. When cool enough to handle, stand the cob on its end and use a sharp knife to slice the kernels down off the cob. (Alternatively, melt a little coconut oil in a frying pan and sauté frozen kernels.)
2. In a large bowl, mix the sweetcorn with avocado, green chili, coriander, sea salt, and some lime juice.
Instructions For The Quinoa
1. Cook black quinoa (or any type of quinoa) according to the instructions on the packet and stir through ponzu or light soy sauce.
Bowl Assembly Instructions
1. Cut the chicken into slices and add to the bowl with the quinoa, corn and avocado salsa, and some dandelion leaves (or any salad leaves), then top with a dollop of sour cream or natural (plain) yogurt garnished with some grated lime zest.
Frugal Vegan
Best For: Being Vegan On A Budget
For a crash course in vegan dining on a dime, let Katie Koteen's and Kate Kasbee's crafty cookbook, Frugal Vegan, be your guide. The recipe collection is full of, "affordable, easy, and delicious vegan cooking,"from breakfast to lunch, dinner, dessert, snacks, and sauces — each dish utilizes budget-friendly ingredients that aren't at high risk of ending up past their prime.
Sweet Potato Breakfast Boats
Serves 2
Ingredients
1 sweet potato
½ avocado, mashed
1/8 tsp cumin
1/8 tsp cayenne pepper
½ cup black beans, drained and rinsed
½ cup frozen corn, thawed
¼ cup salsa Salt and pepper
Instructions
1. Using a fork, poke holes all around the sweet potato. Place it on a paper towel or microwave-safe plate and microwave for 8 to 10 minutes, or until cooked through.
2. Cut the sweet potato in half lengthwise, and then, with the fleshy parts facing up, cut a slit lengthwise down the middle of each half. Use a couple of forks to split open the sweet potato halves so you’re left with little pockets.
3. In a small bowl, mash the avocado with the cumin and cayenne. Then, fill each sweet-potato boat with the avocado, followed by the black beans, corn and salsa. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
From Frugal Vegan by Katie Koteen and Kate Kasbee, Page Street Publishing Co. 2017. Photo credit: Allie Lehman.
Sheet Pan Suppers
Best For: Summer BBQ Food (Minus Summer & A Grill)
Molly Gilbert's genius cookbook, Sheet Pan Suppers, solves one major seasonal cooking dilemma: When you live for summer BBQ's but it's winter...And you don't own a grill, or a backyard. With just a sheet pan and our ovens we can whip up fresh steak to chicken and fish dishes (with veggie sides and fix-ins included) with enough leftovers to feed us for a week — all within the indoor comfort of our grill-less abodes.
Quick Chicken & Baby Broccoli With Spicy Peanut Sauce
Serves 4
Ingredients
Olive oil cooking spray (optional)
1 tbsp packed dark brown sugar
1/4 cup plus
2 tbsp creamy peanut butter (commercial or natural)
1 tbsp toasted sesame oil
1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
1 tbsp Sriracha sauce
1 tbsp rice vinegar
1/4 cup warm water
1 tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice
2 bunches broccolini (1 lb total)
4 to 6 thin-cut boneless, skinless chicken breasts or cutlets (1 to 1 1/2 lbs total)
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to broil, with a rack 4 in from the heat. Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil or mist it with cooking spray.
2.Whisk together the brown sugar, peanut butter, sesame oil, soy sauce, Sriracha, vinegar, water, and lime juice in a medium-size bowl until smooth. Set aside 1/4 cup of the peanut sauce for serving.
3. Rub the broccolini and chicken with the remaining peanut sauce to thickly coat, and arrange them in a tight single layer on the prepared pan. Broil, keeping a close eye on the pan to prevent burning, and flipping the chicken halfway through, until the chicken is just cooked through, the broccolini is well charred, and the sauce is bubbly and deeply browned, 10 to 12 minutes.
4. Serve the chicken and broccolini hot from the oven with the reserved dipping sauce alongside.
Excerpted from Sheet Pan Suppers: 120 Recipes For Simple, Surprising, Hands-Off Meals Straight From The Oven by Molly Gilbert with permission from Workman Publishing.
