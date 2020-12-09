Trying to preserve some level of comfort and normalcy during a holiday season unlike any before isn't easy — but thankfully, food always has a way of grounding us.
Whether it's recreating a family recipe, cooking the same dish alongside far-away loved ones over Zoom, or using your newly minted quarantine cooking skills to test out a meal you've never felt confident making before, cooking is a surefire way make this time of year feel special — and help you feel closer to loved ones you may not be able to see in person.
That's why we teamed up with Campbell's® to find out what recipes the Refinery29 staff is excited to make this year. From dressed-up mac & cheese to Swedish meatballs to the creamiest mashed potatoes, here's all the inspo you need for your holiday meals, no matter how you're celebrating.