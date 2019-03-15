Skip navigation!
R29 Editors
Music
The Saddest Breakup Songs Of All Time
R29 Editors
Mar 15, 2019
Dedicated Feature
Power-Dressing Moves: What To Wear For The Most Important Moments Of Your Life
R29 Editors
Mar 15, 2019
Movies
23 Movies Every Black Woman Should See
Sesali Bowen
Feb 19, 2019
Books & Art
18 Amazing Books Written By Black Women
Let’s be real here, there’s no single list that will ever fully capture the magic, brilliance, and range of what Black women have brought to
Marquita Harris
Tech
The Best Laptops For Every Budget
Whether you're in your first year of college, in the middle of a rigorous PhD program, or planning to really invest in your side hustle this year, it's
R29 Editors
Work & Money
The Personal Finance Books You Need To Get Your Money Under Control
Not everyone is ready, willing, or able to turn to a financial advisor for money advice. Sometimes, you want to begin to explore the topic on your own —
R29 Editors
Work & Money
5 Credit Cards With Rewards You'll Actually Use
It's weird how credit card info is often doled out like treasure hunt clues. Many recommendations will tease the big, important goal you're seeking (a
R29 Editors
Features
The Matriarchy Power List: 29 Women Who Took Over The World In 2018
R29 Editors
Matriarchy Rising
What Is The Matriarchy?
The year of our Lordesse 2018 proved historically traumatic (#MeToo reckonings, all things Trump), triumphant (midterm victories), and transformative for
R29 Editors
Movies
The Best Movies For Getting Over Your Ex
Listen. Our goal here is simple: to help you curate the perfect Rolodex of movies that will help you deal if or when things with your loved one fall
R29 Editors
Tech
4 Hacks To Help You Score The Best Deals On Black Friday & Cyber ...
There are many things to love about Black Friday, namely the deals, deals, and, oh yes, more deals. However the massive landscape of sales and seemingly
R29 Editors
Tech
How To Know Which Amazon Alexa-Enabled Device Is Right For You
Siri might have come first, but since Amazon introduced Alexa on the first Echo device in November 2014, the virtual assistant has taken over. Even after
R29 Editors
Tech
Life Without The Home Button: How To Take Screenshots On The iPho...
The reviews are in: If you don't want to spend over $1,000 on the newest iPhones — Xs and Xs Max — the Xr, which dropped last week, is a great option
R29 Editors
Tech
Want To Know When Someone Unfollows You? Download These Apps
Unfollowing someone on Instagram is the social media equivalent of giving them the cold shoulder. It can be subtle, even unnoticeable at first, until that
R29 Editors
Tech
It's Insanely Easy To Buy Thousands Of Instagram Followers —...
This story was originally published on April 10, 2017 and has been updated. For less than $7, you could buy a venti iced Caramel Macchiato at Starbucks
R29 Editors
Culture
#SomosLatinx — Refinery29 Celebrates Latinx Heritage Month
“Drug dealers, criminals, gang members, breeders, rapists.” These are just some of the words that Donald Trump has recently used to describe members
R29 Editors
News
The Stories Of Our Abuelas
Today, there are roughly 55 million Latinxs living in the U.S. — each one of us with unique cultural experiences. In our new series #SomosLatinx, R29's
R29 Editors
Wellness
The Hard and Messy Truth About Consent
Let’s be honest: The concept of Consent has always suffered from a bit of an identity crisis. Sure, most of us understand the basics: “Yes” means
R29 Editors
Beauty
We Tried $118 Worth Of Color Correctors — Here's What We Tho...
Professional makeup artists have been using color-correcting makeup to make skin look virtually flawless for decades, but if you've been on Instagram in
R29 Editors
Gender Nation
The Gender Identity Terms You Need To Know
R29 Editors
Sexual Harassment
Dear Men: So You Say You Want To Be An Ally...
In the five months since the #MeToo movement revolutionized the way we think about sex and power, it’s become rather clear that men have a lot of
R29 Editors
International Women's Day
Michelle Obama Talks To A Girl From Guatemala About Why Education...
For International Women's Day, Michelle Obama and the Obama Foundation teamed up with Refinery29 to shine a light on the importance and urgency of
R29 Editors
International Women's Day
Michelle Obama Talks To A Girl From Ghana About Why Education Is ...
For International Women's Day, Michelle Obama and the Obama Foundation teamed up with Refinery29 to shine a light on the importance and urgency of
R29 Editors
International Women's Day
Michelle Obama Talks To A Girl From Chicago About Why Education I...
For International Women's Day, Michelle Obama and the Obama Foundation teamed up with Refinery29 to shine a light on the importance and urgency of
R29 Editors
International Women's Day
Michelle Obama Talks To A Girl From Nepal About Why Education Is ...
For International Women's Day, Michelle Obama and the Obama Foundation teamed up with Refinery29 to shine a light on the importance and urgency of
R29 Editors
Entertainment
Is It Really Okay To Talk About The Love Life Of A Famous 13-Year...
On January 20, just one day before 13-year-old Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown walked the SAG Awards red carpet wearing pink Converse and ribboned
R29 Editors
Music
The Best Music Blogs That Aren't Pitchfork
You probably have at least one friend who always knows the newest and most amazing music. Said friend likely has headphone hair and takes more pride in
R29 Editors
Pop Culture
Everything You Need To Do This Summer, Starting Today
Summer. Is there any season more synonymous with fun? No, there is not. It is the season of less work and more fun, and now that it's here, we're going to
R29 Editors
Food & Drinks
How To Make Pita Pizzas
Sara's Pita Pizzas These vegetarian pizzas have endless topping possibilities, while still being easy enough for a weeknight
R29 Editors
TV Shows
Fall TV Preview: Very Special Specials, Reality & Talk Shows
The Voice, Amy Schumer, Rachel Zoe...oh my! Fall's reality, talk shows, and special specials are here for you to eye. Everything kicks off when Stephen
R29 Editors
