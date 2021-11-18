Dopamine Dressing Is The Key To Winter Happiness — This Outerwear Will Help You Achieve It

Well, would you look at that: It's the changing of the seasons. But as temps cool and the sun sets before you've even closed your computer for the day, you might once again find yourself in need of a hit of dopamine dressing, or putting clothes together in a way that produces happy-making chemicals in your brain.
While this was easy to accomplish in spring/summer with bikini tops as shirts (freeing!) and summer camp-inspired jewelry (nostalgia!), cold weather brings a particular set of obstacles, mainly subpar meteorological conditions and a customarily muted color palette. But neither factor is a match for Cuddl Duds' first-ever outerwear launch, featuring puffers, vests, and coats that are as warm as they are cheerful. Ahead, see four full looks we've built around these new styles that'll keep you cozy and your spirits high.