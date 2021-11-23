8 Kitschy-Cool Gift Ideas For Your Most Eclectic Friend

As easy as it is to gift a candle and call it a day, a really great present should, obviously, take factors like the recipient’s personality or interests or ~aesthetic~ into account. It’s Gifting 101. But when the giftee has a propensity for the eclectic, often surrounding themselves with items that are either obscure or downright groovy, it makes hunting down the right gift as difficult as aiming for a bullseye...blindfolded. In other words, impossible.