First Aid Beauty Wants To Help Pay Off Your Student Loans

The first round of winners for 2021 were announced earlier this month: Danielle, a clinical researcher by day and a pharmaceutical technician by night; Kaylah, an art major who is deaf and wants to increase visibility for people with disabilities; Jamelani, a cardiopulmonary nurse who credits her passion for healing others as motivation to seeking out higher education; Shelby, a public health graduate pursuing a career in research on marginalized groups; and Shaneixqui, a mental health advocate working at healing lodge for mothers trying to rebuild their familial lives.