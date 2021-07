First Aid Beauty Wants To Help Pay Off Your Student Loans

Want to see your name on that list? You can submit your application from now through July 15 for the chance to win in the fall (if you’ve already applied in 2021, your application will automatically roll over). The contest is open to legal residents of the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec) who have graduated or will graduate from an accredited two-year or four-year undergraduate university between January 2011 and August 2021 (excluding graduate school). Winners will have their remaining undergraduate loans paid off in full, up to $100K per recipient.