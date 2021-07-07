First Aid Beauty Wants To Help Pay Off Your Student Loans

You may already know First Aid Beauty for its skin-saving beauty products (the Ultra Repair Cream is a beauty editor favorite), but now, the skin-care brand is coming to the rescue when it comes to your undergraduate student debt as well, thanks to the FAB AID student loan repayment initiative.
In the second year of the program, First Aid Beauty is committing $1 million (plus 10% of sales of the Ultra Repair Cream and FAB AID limited edition products, up to an additional $500K) to the FAB AID student loan repayment initiative. In 2020, the brand awarded a total of almost $1.3 million to 24 deserving recipients.
The first round of winners for 2021 were announced earlier this month: Danielle, a clinical researcher by day and a pharmaceutical technician by night; Kaylah, an art major who is deaf and wants to increase visibility for people with disabilities; Jamelani, a cardiopulmonary nurse who credits her passion for healing others as motivation to seeking out higher education; Shelby, a public health graduate pursuing a career in research on marginalized groups; and Shaneixqui, a mental health advocate working at healing lodge for mothers trying to rebuild their familial lives.
Want to see your name on that list? You can submit your application from now through July 15 for the chance to win in the fall (if you’ve already applied in 2021, your application will automatically roll over). The contest is open to legal residents of the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec) who have graduated or will graduate from an accredited two-year or four-year undergraduate university between January 2011 and August 2021 (excluding graduate school). Winners will have their remaining undergraduate loans paid off in full, up to $100K per recipient.
