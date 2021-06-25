This De-Puffing Eye Gel Is Our Secret Weapon For Reducing Dark Circles

With the grand return of our social lives this summer, so too comes the return of skin-care concerns we haven't seen since the pre-Covid era: puffy undereye bags courtesy of a night out celebrating your friend's milestone birthday, dark circles after a red-eye flight home from a long-weekend wedding, and dehydrated skin we can credit to that second round of Aperol spritzes.
That said, as we go out and live our best, post-vaccinated lives again, we're relying on our skin-care routines more than ever to keep our skin in check. Our go-to product for all things eye-related this summer? Dr. Brandt's No More Baggage Eye Corrector Gel, a fast-acting eye gel that helps minimize the look of bags, puffiness, and dark circles, giving you the kind of well-rested appearance reminiscent of your 10 p.m. pandemic bedtime days.
The advanced formula is made up of algae and plant extracts, which help form an invisible, second skin-like film that tightens the appearance of your eye contour for a smoother look right away. (Plus, peptides work to restore elasticity and firmness over time, as well.) Caffeine and botanical extract help reduce puffiness, and the peach-colored tint is perfect for neutralizing any blueish-purple tones from dark circles.
Shop the top-shelf essential, below, to see for yourself, and achieve a well-rested look all summer long (even on the days you're not).
