Story from Music

The BEST Dance Songs Of All Time

Ally Hickson
Photo: Paramount/REX/Shutterstock.
There are few things in the world as fun as totally letting go and dancing. It doesn't matter if you're the worst dancer, ever, or worthy of being Beyoncé's backup, the truth is that dancing is fun and freeing — especially with friends.
Of course, dancing requires good music. You can't break it down to slow, moody music — unless you've got moves like Solange or Sia. For the rest of us, a dance party requires upbeat dance tunes. You need songs that you can't help but move to. Songs that make you start swaying in your seat. Songs that make you feel like you've got to hit the floor. Right. Now.
Advertisement
Maybe you're planning a party, your wedding day is around the corner, or you just like to have great music to rock out to when you're home alone. No matter the reason, every person deserves the ultimate dance party playlist so they can bust a move. We've got one for you.
Click ahead for the best dance party songs, ever. We can't guarantee your dance moves will be great — but the music will be.
1 of 41

Darude "Sandstorm"



Please tell me that this isn't the best pump up song to ever exist.

-M.B.
Related Stories
The Best Dance Movies Of All Time
Robyn Goes Down Smooth On Honey
Fornite Character Dances To Learn For Halloween
2 of 41

Robyn "Dancing On My Own"



From the intro with those thumping beats until the last second, this is your song to dance like no one is watching to.

- Courtney E. Smith
Advertisement
3 of 41

Silk City & Dua Lipa "Electricity"



Do your best Flashdance impression to this one.

- Courtney E. Smith
4 of 41

Janelle Monáe feat. Zoë Kravitz "Screwed"



Sure we're all screwed in this hellscape apocalypse. Let's dance!

- Courtney E. Smith
5 of 41

Florence + The Machine "You've Got the Love"



Florence Welch's early disco days should make you want to dance and sing along, with both arms raised to the ceiling.

- Courtney E. Smith
6 of 41

ABBA "Mamma Mia"



This would be pretty much any ABBA song, FYI, but "Mamma Mia" is a particular crowd-pleaser.
7 of 41

Cardi B "Bodak Yellow"



Show off how much of the lyrics you've memorized.
Advertisement
8 of 41

Donna Summer "Dim All the Lights"



After a slow intro, this disco song builds up to become a fantastic dance song, much following a person's trajectory at a party. Sometimes it takes a while to start dancing — but once you can't going, you can't stop.
9 of 41

Beyoncé "Get Me Bodied"



Do you need help getting people hyped up at your party? Then just play "Get Me Bodied." They'll be doing the Naomi Campbell walk and the "Uh-Oh."
10 of 41

Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars "Uptown Funk"



If you aren't moving by the time Bruno Mars sings, "Don't believe me, just watch," then you might not be human. Just saying.
11 of 41

Michael Jackson "Billie Jean"



That bass line is enough to get anyone moving. It always starts with small hip sways and grows to full-on attempts at the moonwalk by the first time MJ hits the chorus.
12 of 41

Salt-N-Pepa "Push It"



Get up on this! Who can resist breaking it down to this one? Even Salt-N-Pepa dance in the music video. Just remember: This dance is for "only the sexy people."
Advertisement
13 of 41

Jennifer Lopez ft. Pitbull "On The Floor"



When you mix Kaoma's "Lambada" with synthesizers and Pitbull's patented hype-man rapping, you get a song that pumps you up so hard that really don't even need J.Lo to tell you to "tear it up the floor."
14 of 41

Spice Girls "Wannabe"



I don't care if you were part of the Spice Girls craze in the '90s or if you hated them. You will start dancing to this damn song. It's ridiculous, catchy, and just so good.
15 of 41

Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris "We Found Love"



The best thing about this song is it's a no-pressure dance song. You can jump, you can whine, you can do a dance routine. No one will be judging — they'll all be dancing.
16 of 41

Earth, Wind & Fire "September"



You may not know all the words to "September," but you love the beat. Hell, your mom and grandma love the beat. So "party on!"
17 of 41

Kenny Loggins "Footloose"



Do you know there was once a town where kids weren't even allowed to dance? I don't care if it's a fictional story. Do you know how lucky you are to be allowed to dance? Celebrate by cutting footloose with Kevin Bacon.
Advertisement
18 of 41

Taylor Swift "Shake It Off"



Love her or hate her, you gotta admit that this song is catchy AF. It always makes you want to dance.
19 of 41

Blackstreet ft. Dr. Dre & Queen Pen "No Diggity"



"No Diggity" has to go down in history for having one of the smoothest dance beats, ever. When this song plays, you're guaranteed a good time.
20 of 41

Beyoncé "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)"



Maybe you hate Kanye, but he was right: This is one of the most iconic videos of all time. And when you hear the song, you've got to break out into the dance.
21 of 41

DJ Kool "Let Me Clear My Throat"



There's a reason every high school marching band, cheerleading squad, and dance team use this beat for routines. It's sick, it's hot, it's perfect.
22 of 41

Icona Pop ft. Charli XCX "I Love It"



If you've run out of fucks to give and plan to just let loose, this is your song. Jump, shout, whatever! Just move!
Advertisement
23 of 41

Sean Paul "Get Busy"



When Sean Paul starts playing, it's always time to dance. But when Sean Paul's "Get Busy" starts playing, it's time to shake that thing.
24 of 41

Dee-Lite "Groove Is In The Heart"



We need to all thank Parliament-Funkadelic legend Bootsy Collins for the killer bass line on this song. It gets you moving every time.
25 of 41

Marvin Gaye "Got To Give It Up"



If you used to be too nervous to really get down, let Marvin Gaye set you free with this one. "No more standing aside the wall" when this song comes on.
26 of 41

Backstreet Boys "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)"



The video for this song is absurd, but be real: It makes you want to rock your body.
27 of 41

Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine "Conga"



This song had everybody thinking they could actually dance the conga. Amazing.
Advertisement
28 of 41

Rihanna ft. Drake "Work"



This song literally has no purpose other than to make you dance. It's not here to win best lyrics or vocals. It's here to make you werk.
29 of 41

The Beatles "Twist & Shout"



There's a reason that this song is played during the most fun moment of Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Everybody loves this song and it makes you want to start dancing.
30 of 41

Daft Punk "One More Time"



Don't lie to me: You know that this song manages to get you dancing every time you hear it. But hey, that's just what Daft Punk does.
31 of 41

Whitney Houston "I Wanna Dance With Somebody"



If you play this song at a party, every single girl will start lip-syncing and miming Whitney's hand movements from the video — even if they've never seen the damn video. It just happens. It's magic.
32 of 41

Sir Mix-a-Lot "Baby Got Back"



If you can resist dancing to "Baby Got Back," I'm worried about you. Like, actually concerned.
Advertisement
33 of 41

Justin Timberlake "SexyBack"



Thank you, Justin Timberlake and Timbaland, for giving us this song. It lets us tell everyone that we're the sexiest person in the room and get down.
34 of 41

MC Hammer "U Can't Touch This"



"U Can't Touch This" makes you want to grab your spandex bike shorts and break it down. Naturally, the "MC Hammer" dance is required.
35 of 41

OutKast "Hey Ya!"



"Shake it like a Polaroid picture" is perhaps the best possible instruction for dancing to this song. Because "Hey Ya!" is a jam that leaves you shaking and shimmying every time.
36 of 41

Rick James "Give It To Me Baby"



You could just make this list with a bunch of Rick James songs, because they all make you want to dance. That was his gift.
37 of 41

Beyoncé ft. Jay Z "Crazy In Love"



Beyoncé die-hards may point to "Get Me Bodied" as a must at a dance party, but "Crazy In Love" is a song that non-hive members love to dance to. Plus it has it's own "Uh-Oh" dance.
Advertisement
38 of 41

Usher ft. Lil Jon & Ludacris "Yeah!"



It doesn't matter if you think the best part is Luda's rap, the chorus, or Lil Jon's thunderclap call. We can all agree that "Yeah!" is a dance-party anthem.
39 of 41

The Jackson 5 "I Want You Back"



Look, the Jackson 5 (later known as just "The Jacksons") had a lot of dance songs — "Dancing Machine," "ABC," and "Shake Your Body (Down To The Ground)" to name a few. But "I Want You Back" makes you happy and makes you want to dance like few songs do.
40 of 41

LMFAO "Party Rock Anthem"



LMFAO's schtick is party rocking. This is the song that started it all. And every time you hear it, you start shuffling.
41 of 41
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of celebrity news, fun takes on pop culture, and trending stories on the Refinery29 Entertainment Facebook page. Like us on Facebook — we'll see you there!
Advertisement

More from Music