These Songs Will Make Your Wedding An Instant Dance Party

Let's be frank. You want your wedding to be a party. Your partner wants your wedding to be a party. And your guests certainly want your wedding to be a party.
Sure, you could invest in photo booths and Viennese tables for entertainment. But there's an even faster track to creating an instant party: music, baby. Music (and love) is all you need for a good wedding reception. This, right here, is your starter kit to a party in a playlist. We've mixed all kinds of dance songs, from everlasting oldies to the latest hits, to ensure the whole party will be dancing.
When it comes to wedding music, good tunes supersede cool music. Go for the songs that are already people's favorites. Here are 51 classics.