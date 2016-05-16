

"The first bit of drama happened between the bride and her mother over table linens (I know), and that's why the wedding was moved up from October to May. But the craziest thing that happened was the fact that we had to have an intervention for the bride.



"A month before the wedding, I decided that I would go to my parents' house for the weekend and meet up with the bride to finally get answers about what she wanted. At this point, she wasn’t answering any of my questions about the wedding via email or text. So another bridesmaid and I realized that we would have to confront her in person. The groom and her parents joined us.



"We started by asking the bride a few easy questions: Did you decide on the color of dresses? Are we getting our hair and makeup done together? What’s the schedule? Where are you getting married? Honestly, she couldn’t answer most of these basic questions, which sparked the fire. We all went around the room (including her parents) and told her that she needed to step up and help with the wedding planning.



"What surprised me the most was that the groom was extremely exasperated by her lack of involvement in the wedding process. He was begging her to make decisions! It was like we were talking her down from the edge, but in reality, we were just asking her to tell us what she wanted instead of us guessing.



"The bride was blindsided, but she didn’t really say much. She became a little defensive, but she was outnumbered and couldn’t escape the truth. In the end, she promised to start making decisions. I made her write out an email and send it to all of the bridesmaids right there."

