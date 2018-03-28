There are few things in the world as fun as totally letting go and dancing. It doesn't matter if you're the worst dancer, ever, or worthy of being Beyoncé's backup, the truth is that dancing is fun and freeing — especially with friends.
Of course, dancing requires good music. You can't break it down to slow, moody music. A dance party requires upbeat dance tunes. You need songs that you can't help but move to. Songs that make you start swaying in your seat. Songs that make you feel like you've got to hit the floor. Right. Now.
Maybe you're planning a party, your wedding day is around the corner, or you just like to have great music to rock out to when you're home alone. No matter the reason, every person deserves the ultimate dance party playlist so they can bust a move. We've got one for you.
Click ahead for the best dance party songs, ever. We can't guarantee your dance moves will be great, but the music will be.