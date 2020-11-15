These Are The UK’s Favourite Wedding Playlist Songs

Because coronavirus has made weddings so much trickier this year, many couples have decided to postpone theirs until 2021.
But when weddings do come back with a bang, will they be as lavish and expensive as we've come to expect? Or will couples use the "pandemic reset" to rework their wedding plans to save money and reduce the impact on the planet?
Either way, there's one key component of a wedding that doesn't need to cost much: the music. All you really need is an aux cable and a reasonably decent speaker system.
New data released by Spotify reveals that the average wedding playlist clocks in at 2 hours and 17 minutes, which is equivalent to about 35 songs. It also shows that collaborative playlists are becoming more popular as couples ask friends and family to help pick the perfect music for their big day.
Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran is named the artist who appears most frequently on wedding playlists – followed by Bruno Mars, Matt Johnson, Beyoncé and John Legend. You can check out the UK's top 5 wedding playlist songs in this slideshow.
Warning: some of these tunes might make you feel a little emotional.