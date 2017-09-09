This Is Now The Average Cost Of A Wedding In The UK

If you've been to a wedding over the last year and thought the couple must have spent a small fortune, you were probably right. According to a new survey of 4,000 brides, the average cost of a wedding in the UK is now a hefty £27,161.
This represents a rise of nearly 10% from last year, says wedding planning website Hitched, who conducted the survey.
For most couples, the biggest wedding day expense is the venue, which now costs an average of £4,354. The honeymoon (which has an average cost of £3,630) and the food (which has an average cost of £3,353) are both significant wedding day expenses, too. Meanwhile, the average cost of an engagement ring is now £2,084.
Responding to the results, Hitched's editor Sarah Allard said: "It seems most couples are paying for their big day with a little family contribution, and inviting more guests to their day and evening celebrations too – both of which could account for an increase in total spend compared to last year."
It's worth noting that the average cost of a wedding does vary from region to region. In London, it rises to £33,884, but it's slightly lower in Northern Ireland (£28,339), Scotland (£26,544) and the Midlands (£25,915).
