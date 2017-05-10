An Expert Has Predicted The Cost Of Pippa Middleton's Wedding

The wedding of Pippa Middleton and hedge fund manager James Matthews is just over a week away, and the world can't get enough of the finer details.
Admittedly, much of the speculation has centred around one particular guest: Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle, who, we recently learned, will be attending both the ceremony and post-wedding party after all, in an exception to Middleton's "no ring, no bring" rule. And now, the nosiest among us can scrutinise not only the guest list but the cost of the entire wedding.
Experts from the wedding planning app Bridebook have broken down the estimated cost of the nuptials and we hope you're within close proximity of a comfy surface, because you're about to need a lie-down.
Bridebook says the event will cost almost 15 times the average at an eye-watering £246,949 ($320,113, €292,699). Apparently, there will be 4,333 other weddings happening in the UK on the same day, but we doubt any will be as pricey as this one. This is what the couple's money is thought to be going towards.
The dress – £10,000
Giles Deacon is rumoured to have designed the all-important dress; a previous creation of his for Abbey Clancy's wedding cost £10,000.
The veil – £2,000
Celebrity milliner Stephen Jones is rumoured to have designed Middleton's bespoke veil, which explains the price.
Hair and makeup – £1,700
The team behind Middleton's bridal look is expected to be Hannah Martin of Bobbi Brown and Richard Ward, who also did Kate Middleton's wedding makeup and hair.
Wedding rings – £19,900
The couple's wedding rings are expected to be from Cartier, with Middleton's diamond-encrusted ring predicted to cost £15,500 and a platinum band for Matthews totalling £1,440. Let's hope rumoured best man Spencer Matthews (yep, that one, of Made In Chelsea fame), James' brother, doesn't lose them.
Venue/marquee – £65,000
The wedding may be taking place at the Middleton family home, but with 350 guests thought to be attending and the unreliability of the British weather, a super-sized luxury marquee will likely be needed, along with a wet-weather solution for the drinks reception, Bridebook predicts.
Catering – £70,000
Luxury wedding caterers The Admirable Crichton are expected to serve up the wedding meal and will charge around £200 per head.
Drinks – £17,720
Bridebook reckons around 233 bottles of champagne will be guzzled during the drinks reception and speeches, which will cost £9,320. Add to that the wine for the wedding breakfast and open-bar cocktails during the evening.
Flowers – £16,000
Luxury florists Lavender Green will be providing the flowers for the marquee, for inside the church, and the bouquet itself.
Cake – £2,600
The cake-maker is rumoured to be either the London-based Domino Purchas or the local Berkshire-based baker Rosalind Miller, who both charge roughly this amount for their six-tier creations.
Bridesmaids' outfits – £2,250
Bridebook reached this figure based on the fact that the average cost of a designer bridesmaid's dress is £750 and the average number of bridesmaids a bride in the UK has is three.
Flower girls' and page boys' outfits – £1,698
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are expected to be among the flower girls and page boys and Nicki Macfarlane, who provided the flower girl outfits for the royal wedding, is expected to be on hand, charging around £226 for a page boy outfit and £340 for a flower girl dress.
Groomswear – £6,050
Matthews will likely don a bespoke suit from Savile Row, where a tailcoat alone costs roughly £4,400.
Other expected costs will include photography (£3,500), videography (£4,000), stationery (£5,125), music (£6,750), church fees (£456), decoration and production (£6,000), entertainers (£1,500), wedding favours (£700), and "luxury facilities", aka toilets (£4,000). Is your head spinning, too?
