The statistics of William and Kate's royal wedding are astounding. A reported 24 million people tuned in to watch, 2 billion expected to hear news, and the ten bells of Westminster Abbey rang for three straight hours. In total, the wedding cost £27 million.
The wedding's symbolic significance justified its opulence. Kate was officially entering the ranks of British royalty. William was aligning his place as the king-to-be. A dynasty sighed and patted itself on the back.
Even though the celebrities on this list don't hold such grand societal importance, they pretend to be Will and Kate when it comes to their wedding ceremonies. We're talking seven-foot cakes, Swarovski-encrusted flower bouquets, and shutting down entire Italian villages. We're talking wedding dresses the cost of of a down payment on a house.
Luckily for the tabloid business, celebrity weddings aren't always quiet affairs or secret elopements.
Here are the highlights of the most expensive celebrity weddings.