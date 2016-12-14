Venue Costs

The hotel is one of our favourite places. We got engaged here and knew then that we wanted to get married here, too. Neither of us is very religious so we had a civil service in the courtyard of the venue – we hired the entire hotel, including all rooms, for two nights. We were only the second wedding to be held there so I think we were lucky on the price. And because we knew the owner, we were able to work around my husband's schedule and hold the wedding in July; usually the venue will only hold weddings from October to May. They even allowed us to have the whole hotel and dining room the night before the wedding for just the cost of the catering and rooms!



Venue hire wedding night (including all 30 bedrooms, wedding breakfast, pizza oven for the evening and half a bottle of wine per person): £25,000

Catering for the night before the wedding: £2,500

Bar tab: £3,000

Cake: £150 (the head chef at the hotel I worked for made this as a favour/ present for us)

Table decorations: £1 scratch card per person: £100

Bottles of café patrón to toast speeches: £200

Two large round tasselled balloons for ceremony: £108

Sax player during canapés: £150

Band: £1,800

DJ: £625

