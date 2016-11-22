Job: Fashion Communications Manager

Age: 29

Location: London

Salary: £38,000

Partner's salary: £50,000



Wedding location: Near Brighton, UK



Number of bridesmaids: 5

Number of groomsmen: 4

Number of ushers: 3



When my partner and I started out planning our wedding, we were desperate to keep it on a shoestring but, the closer we got to the event, the more we realised the costs just snowball and we really didn’t want to compromise on the quality of the day.



We didn't hire a wedding planner as I have organised a number of events through my job and I felt confident that I could do all the planning and organising on my own (famous last words). We were lucky in saving some costs – we didn't pay for a DJ or ceremony musicians, for example, as a lot of our friends are talented musicians so this was all free, and our cake was kindly bought for us by some of our friends as a wedding present.



Essentials

Marriage licence: £70

Catholic Church fee and admin costs: £250 donation

Organist: £50

Wedding preparation course: £50

Engagement ring: £1,000

Wedding bands: £600

