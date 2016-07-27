

Industry: International dispute resolution

Age: 27

Location: London

Salary: £72,000

Paycheck Amount: I get £3184.20 after tax each month

No. of roommates: 1



Monthly Expenses

Housing Costs: £950

Loan Payments: £126 (my car)

Utilities: £52.81 (gas/electricity) + £5.08 (Sky) + £8.66 (BT Internet)

Council Tax: £76

Cleaner: £72

Contact lenses: £18

Graze (snacks by mail): £3.89

Netflix: £8.81

Gym membership: £99

Savings: £600



Total: £2,020.25





Day One

9:00 am: I make myself some scrambled eggs on toast for breakfast. I try to always have some bread in the freezer for those mornings where you just need carbs.



10:00 am: My friend picks me up and we drive to another friend’s parents’ house where she is celebrating her birthday. Although the weather isn’t great we make the most of being in the country and play football and some tennis (badly) before tucking into a picnic that her parents have prepared for us.



8:00 pm: Back in London and I go straight to the supermarket. I usually try to do my grocery shopping on Sunday and do some meal prep. Due to being out all day the only thing open is Tesco Express so I will have to rely more on what is in the cupboard. Meal plan for the week is: Overnight oats for breakfast when I have been to the gym, if not then a smoothie, tuna and lentil salad for lunch, and Joe Wick’s “Build-Up Bagel” for dinner after I've played sport. Otherwise, it's a soup.



Unfortunately, I get to Tesco’s hungry and also pick up two frozen pizzas that were on offer. I eat one of the pizzas and then when I went to put the other one away I found some ice cream in the freezer so finished that off as well. After my binge I can’t face prepping any of my meals so I sneak off to bed, vowing to be better in the morning…



Total amount spent: £26.23





Day Two

9:30 am: …I am not better in the morning. Instead of making my smoothie I go to Pret and pick up a bacon sandwich. £3.84



11:00 am: Sudden realisation that it is my mum’s birthday tomorrow and I have not bought her anything yet. Quickly scour the internet and decide to book a spa day for the two of us. £99



1:00 pm: Today is our monthly team meeting over lunch, where we are given sandwiches and a packet of crisps (very school pack lunch) – save some money.



7:00 pm: I stick to my meal plan (finally) and have some of the soup that I bought from Tesco. I also prepare my overnight oats for tomorrow morning and my lentils for my salad.



Travel: Instead of buying a travel card I use my contact credit card on pay as you go all day. Most months this works out cheaper than a monthly travel card. £4.80



Total amount spent: £107.64

