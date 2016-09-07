Day 6 9:00am: I get up late and we all have scrambled eggs on toast.



9:30am: Our nephew returns home and we make a start on the washing, starting with all the bedding.



10am: I am due to go for a run and realise I need to wax my armpits: a task I undertake myself since I’ve had children because I can’t justify the cost of someone else doing it. I already have the strips at home so this is no extra cost today.



11:30: We don’t go for a run so I clean the house instead. I don’t need to buy anything extra to do this.



2pm: It’s sunny so we’re all in the garden for a few hours.



7pm: I bathe the children and, while combing our daughter’s hair in front of the TV, realise she has head lice. Well, she has the eggs, at least. Brilliant. We make it to a late night pharmacy, buy the treatment and have to shampoo her hair all over again. £7.99. She’s very sad that the little creatures must die. I explain this as one of life’s great necessary evils while she looks on, baffled.



Total amount spent: £7.99





Day 7 10am: Our daughter has to attend a friend’s birthday party today which is at 11am and we haven’t yet bought a present so we rush to Asda (the only place open) to buy a very generic looking doll and card, wrap and write in the car en route: £21.30.



2:30pm After collecting our daughter from the party we contemplate surviving a few more days on the scraps of food remaining from last week’s shop, realise this is impossible and head to the supermarket to replenish the stocks: £68.



5pm: I make a tray-baked salmon dish with new potatoes, green beans and lemon. I feel very pleased with myself.



6.00pm I save some of the tray bake for tomorrow’s smug lunch.



Total amount spent: £89.30



