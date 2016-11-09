Day Five

9am: Another breakfast meeting with an editor, my colleague pays on her work credit card.



1pm: Lunch with an old colleague, she’s currently not working so I pay for both of us. £16



7pm: Drinks with my housemate and a couple of friends, we have a margarita each and decide to eat dinner and have some wine. I feel bad as, after half a bottle of wine, I’m ready to go to bed but my friend is keen for a big night. I stand firm, which is rare, and receive 3am texts with pics of her and some newfound friends. £50



Daily total: £66



Day Six

10.45am: Go to the gym, feel slightly smug that I didn’t go out last night as have booked in for two consecutive classes. Halfway through the second class and I’m struggling. Slightly ambitious. £1.50 for water.



1pm: Go straight from the gym for a coffee with a friend. I pick up the bill. £4.80



2pm: Buy salmon, eggs and rye bread from the organic shop to try and maintain healthy feeling. £8.85



8pm: Split an Uber with my housemate to my friend’s house, he’s having some drinks at his flat before his birthday celebration. I pick up a bottle of prosecco and some crisps on the way. £18.67



10pm: Go to a bar, sing karaoke and buy another bottle of prosecco, and some other rounds throughout the night but at some point forget to note them down. Estimate about £40.



4am: Uber home with housemate, who kindly agreed to stay out with me. £7.45



Daily total: £81.27



Day Seven

1pm: Get up with a slightly sore head to meet my friend for lunch, he’s going through a bit of a terrible time at the moment. I hug him lots and buy him eggs and a Bloody Mary. £40



3pm: Stop at the supermarket to pick up shampoo, toothpaste and bin bags on my way back to the flat. Text my housemate to see if she needs anything from the outside world, she’s still in bed and requests a ready meal. I buy a chicken curry, a mushroom risotto and an emergency Ribena for her. £25



6pm: Eat the ready meal that my housemate didn’t want, watch endless Netflix and ponder upon Monday.



Daily total: £65



