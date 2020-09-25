"There are always compromises that you're going to have to make along the way. For example, when we got married, my husband's from Arizona so five of his family members flew over, and that's quite a lot of mileage they put on to that. If you use an online calculator you can see how much that would tally up to in CO2 terms, and then you can carbon offset: find a programme or make a donation to an environmental charity to offset that. All in all, keep things local and really think about how important certain things are to you. Just have the people that you really want there. Look at all the wedding conventions. If you've been to weddings and you've seen wedding favours that are just discarded, choose something edible (that always goes down a treat) or something to drink (that goes down even better!) or forgo them entirely. Focus on the priorities and what's important to you." – Gwenda